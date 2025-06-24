MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
SENATE
$0.01108
+34.62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:38
Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday
PANews reported on June 24 that Ark Invest Daily data showed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold a total of 415,844 Circle shares on June 23, including 306,921 shares through
MORE
$0.02998
-2.69%
ARK
$0.446
-1.87%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:33
A whale bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x109...A295F bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC on the chain 1 hour ago, with
WBTC
$121,132.26
+2.80%
ETH
$3,062.91
+3.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:27
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
BTC
$121,500
+2.99%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000009
-13.71%
ETH
$3,062.91
+3.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:14
A whale bought 6037.24 ETH five hours ago, worth $13.88 million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x349...7c9d4 bought 6037.24 ETH at an average price of $2,299 on the chain five hours
ETH
$3,062.91
+3.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:08
On-chain commodity derivatives exchange Sphinx completes $2 million pre-seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 24 that according to official news, Sphinx, an institutional-level on-chain commodity derivatives exchange, announced the completion of a US$2 million Pre-seed round of financing, led by
SEED
$0.001572
-0.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:01
E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?
Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
PEOPLE
$0.02148
+2.62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 08:00
Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware
PANews reported on June 24 that according to market news, Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware.
SPACE
$0.1847
-2.22%
SXT
$0.0879
+3.29%
TRUST
$0.0006973
+2.89%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:54
Iranian official: Trump's ceasefire announcement is a "trick to provoke Iran"
PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by Cailian Press citing CCTV news, the reporter learned that on the 24th local time, an adviser to Iranian Parliament
TRUMP
$9.734
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:49
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, liquidated its BTC short position in the early morning and lost $2.869 million. It then opened a long position and made a floating profit of $2.437 million.
PANews reported on June 24 that BTC fell to a low of $99,613 and has now rebounded to $105,316. When the whale AguilaTrades rebounded rapidly at 1:30 a.m., he liquidated
BTC
$121,500
+2.99%
NOW
$0.01597
-3.56%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 07:42
Trending News
More
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price