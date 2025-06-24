MEXC Exchange
Coinbase: Will support the migration of ZEN tokens to the Base chain, and suspend deposits, withdrawals and transactions during this period
PANews reported on June 24 that Coinbase announced that Horizen is transitioning from the Layer 1 Horizen blockchain to the Base-based ERC-20 token. The upgrade is expected to take place
PANews
2025/06/24 11:01
EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"
Author:Haotian Many people regard Vitalik Buterin's emphasis on Ethereum as the "world ledger" as a new strategic adjustment, but in fact, this transformation was completed the moment EIP-1559 was launched.
PANews
2025/06/24 11:00
Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.
PANews June 24 news, according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International's US innovation department Wetour Travel Tech LLC released a Web3 roadmap to reshape the global tourism
PANews
2025/06/24 10:51
FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility
PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and
PANews
2025/06/24 10:21
Chorus One co-founder and CTO Meher Roy passed away due to illness
PANews reported on June 24 that Chorus One CEO Brian Fabian Crain disclosed on the X platform that the project's co-founder Meher Roy had passed away after a long battle
PANews
2025/06/24 10:11
Cyprus regulator fines former FTX EU subsidiary €200,000
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Finance Feeds, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a 200,000 euro settlement agreement with FTX's European subsidiary Trek Labs Europe
PANews
2025/06/24 10:03
U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews
2025/06/24 10:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.24)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/24: $USDUC Volatile Coin Narrative, Moonshot Certification $USELESS hits new high, $Baobao
PANews
2025/06/24 09:58
Circle Stock Becomes Largest Component of VanEck Digital Asset Index
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle shares have the largest weight in VanEck's digital asset company index, highlighting its growing influence in the crypto economy. Circle
PANews
2025/06/24 09:56
Midnight Network Releases NIGHT Token Economics and “Glacier Airdrop” Mechanism
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Coindesk, the privacy-focused blockchain project Midnight Network released a token economics white paper and announced in advance the "Glacier Airdrop" mechanism for
PANews
2025/06/24 09:45
