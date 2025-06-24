MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $350 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 10 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$350 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SPOT
$0,0000000000000009
-13,71%
NET
$0,00013276
+1,39%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 12:00
Israeli military: Iran launches fourth wave of missiles at Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, the Israeli military said that Iran launched a fourth wave of missiles at Israel.
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:43
Texas passes SB 1498, authorizing the seizure of criminal-related Bitcoin and digital assets
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas officially signed SB 1498 into law, allowing the state to seize Bitcoin and digital assets related to specific crimes. The
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:42
Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bitcoin.com, Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining, a mining data center operator, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025) that
COM
$0,038508
+7,94%
HOLD
$0,00007112
+2,03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:38
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
BTC
$121 422,94
+2,93%
MORE
$0,02998
-2,72%
AI
$0,1483
+3,20%
TRUMP
$9,715
-0,21%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:16
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:15
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
MORE
$0,02998
-2,72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:12
Iranian state TV: Iran ceases fire against Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cailian Press, citing Reference News, Iran's state television officially announced on the 24th that Iran had ceased fire against Israel.
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:11
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation
PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
CORE
$0,5646
+3,99%
MORE
$0,02998
-2,72%
FUD
$0,00000004923
+8,22%
AL
$0,0853
+0,23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:08
Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the WLFI project
PANews reported on June 24 that according to BusinessFocus, the latest developments in the Trump family's investment in the field of cryptocurrency show that Trump's youngest son Barron Trump has
TRUMP
$9,715
-0,21%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 11:02
Trending News
More
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price