MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH and currently only holds 1,700 ETH
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH (US$30 million) and US$10.5 million of FRAX to the GMX Security Committee
GMX
$12,91
-1,37%
ETH
$3 072,81
+3,78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 18:41
Modular rollup platform Caldera launches ERA token along with community airdrop
Caldera, a leading rollup-as-a-servive platform, is launching its native token, ERA, along with a community airdrop that opens a new chapter in the project’s mission. According to a July 10 announcement, the Caldera Foundation has begun the pre-claim phase for…
TOKEN
$0,01667
+5,43%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 18:23
GMX hacker has returned the second batch of about 3,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 11 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned the second batch of approximately 3,000 ETH (worth approximately US$9 million) to the GMX Security
GMX
$12,91
-1,37%
ETH
$3 072,81
+3,78%
SECOND
$0,0000299
+14,12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 18:10
Malta regulator: No MiCA licenses at risk after EU review
Malta has sought to lead the way in EU crypto regulation, though early leadership has not come without its challenges.
NOT
$0,002185
+2,72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 18:10
Aguila Trades holds a long position of 3,000 BTC, with a current floating profit of $29.32 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Aguila Trades' huge long position of 3,000 BTC (worth $356 million) has realized an unrealized profit of $29.32 million. It
BTC
$121 693,42
+3,21%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 18:04
Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?
By Maria Shen & Sanjay Shah, Electric Capital Compiled by: TechFlow *Note: Throughout this article, “Ethereum” refers to the network and “ETH” refers to the asset that powers it. Far
FAR
$0,000211
+7,65%
ETH
$3 072,81
+3,78%
WHY
$0,00000003137
+4,56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 18:00
Bitcoin's market value surpasses Amazon again, rising to fifth place in global asset market value
PANews reported on July 11 that 8marketcap data showed that the market value of Bitcoin once again surpassed Amazon, reaching 2.36 trillion US dollars, rising to fifth place in the
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 17:58
Tiansheng Capital plans to apply for Hong Kong stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Tiansheng Capital plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license by establishing a digital asset trading
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 17:53
GMX hacker returns 3,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the GMX hacker transferred 3,000 ETH back to the security committee multi-signature address mentioned by the
GMX
$12,91
-1,37%
ETH
$3 072,81
+3,78%
MULTI
$0,0866
+21,61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 17:41
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 229.23
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
BTC
$121 693,42
+3,21%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 17:37
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement