2025-07-14 Monday

Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

PANews reported on June 24 that the Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil announced that the $MORE Token Generation Event (TGE) will be officially launched on June 27. $MORE is the governance
PANews2025/06/24 15:33
Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report

Telegram-based alternatives have emerged to fill the void left by the shutdown of crypto darknet marketplace Huione Guarantee, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Researchers at Elliptic have uncovered a surge in user activity across more than 30 Telegram-based marketplaces…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 15:25
Texas passes SB1498 allowing seizure of digital assets tied to crimes

Texas has passed a law granting law enforcement the authority to seize digital assets, with the measure set to take effect on Sept. 1. On June 20, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1498, a bipartisan law that gives law enforcement…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 15:17
The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a whale who has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 closed 314 BTC short orders between 00:00 and
PANews2025/06/24 15:14
Wu Jiezhuang: It is recommended that Hong Kong learn from the EU MiCA's cross-border coordination experience and continue to pay attention to market changes to adjust the guidelines in a timely manner

PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that after years of efforts, the passage of the Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong marks the
PANews2025/06/24 15:11
Analysis: Circle's valuation exceeds $60 billion, and the focus of the crypto market shifts

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest data from Matrixport, Circle's valuation has reached $60 billion, which is roughly the same as the total amount of USDC
PANews2025/06/24 15:01
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
PANews2025/06/24 14:50
Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. According to a recent news reports by i24…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:46
Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that seeks to block U.S. public officials, including the President, from profiting off digital assets during and after their time in office. Dubbed the Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure, or COIN, Act, the legislation came…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:26

