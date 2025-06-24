MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Report: UK could achieve £40 billion in crypto and Web3 economic value by 2035
PANews reported on June 24 that the latest research "Decentralized Economic Potential" released by the UK independent advocacy organization Startup Coalition shows that by 2035, the UK cryptocurrency and Web3
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000533
+0.56%
STARTUP
$0.030517
-15.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 16:44
Iran's National Security Council: Iran's armed forces do not trust enemy statements and will respond to any further aggression at any time
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iranian media Fars News, the Supreme Committee of the National Security Council of Iran stated that the Iranian armed forces do not
NOT
$0.002154
+1.17%
TRUST
$0.000697
+2.87%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 16:39
Kaspersky flags new crypto malware targeting seed phrase screenshots
A new strain of mobile spyware is targeting crypto users by stealing screenshots of their wallet seed phrases, with some infected apps slipping past Apple and Google’s store defenses. Kaspersky has uncovered a new strain of mobile crypto malware that…
WALLET
$0.0164
+0.79%
SEED
$0.001573
-0.37%
MOBILE
$0.000409
-0.87%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 16:31
UK’s Smarter Web Company adds 196 Bitcoin to balance sheet amidst Iran-fueled price rebound
The Smarter Web Company has invested more than £15 million to buy more Bitcoin amidst the recent price rebound fueled by the U.S. intercepting Iran’s retaliation, surpassing more than $105,000. In a recent announcement, the London-based technology firm’s recent purchase…
MORE
$0.02997
-2.75%
U
$0.01228
-1.52%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 16:31
OMFIF survey: 70% of central banks are reluctant to invest in the US dollar due to the US political environment, and 32% of central bank reserve managers plan to increase their gold allocation ratio w
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the latest survey of the Official Forum of International Monetary and Financial Institutions (OMFIF), due to the US political environment, 70% of
GOLD
$0.00000000000039
-2.50%
BANK
$0.07137
+3.90%
W
$0.08195
-0.25%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 16:21
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.04 million
PANews reported on June 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.785
+3.00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 16:19
XRP rose 7.6% after Ripple co-founder Arthur Britto spoke for the first time in 14 years
PANews reported on June 24 that Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of Ripple (XRP), released public content on the X platform for the first time this morning after 14 years
XRP
$2.9774
+6.86%
ROSE
$0.02901
+1.86%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 16:08
Pledge revolution or shipment cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan
TIA, the "staking shovel" that no one cares about now, has once again faced a community opinion crisis. During this period of long-term price declines and the gradual marginalization of
NOW
$0.01595
-4.49%
MYSTERY
$0.000000002238
-5.84%
TIA
$1.949
+3.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 16:00
South Korea’s National Committee: Digital asset taxation has not yet been specifically discussed
PANews reported on June 24 that the National Policy Planning Committee (NPPC) directly under the President of South Korea stated at a regular press conference on June 24 that no
NOT
$0.002154
+1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 15:55
Crypto markets rebound on Iran-Israel ceasefire
Cryptocurrency markets trade in green on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s recovery, as geopolitical and regulatory developments fueled investor optimism.
TRADE
$0.13916
+8.83%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/06/24 15:38
Trending News
More
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price