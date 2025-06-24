MEXC Exchange
Fed Chairman Powell: Inflation expectations are stable, tariffs may push up prices
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Fed Chairman Powell said that long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% target, and although inflation has eased significantly, it
PANews
2025/06/24 20:33
Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ
Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PANews
2025/06/24 20:29
Trump: Iran and Israel will not face consequences for violating agreement
PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump said he did not want a regime change in Iran, as regime change would cause chaos. He hoped that tensions could
PANews
2025/06/24 20:24
LQWD Technologies added 5 bitcoins and now holds about 171 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Newsfile Corp. , Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. ( TSXV: LQWD ; OTCQX: LQWDF ) announced that it has
PANews
2025/06/24 20:23
Turkey to enforce stricter controls on crypto transactions to prevent money laundering
Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is rolling out new regulations to strengthen oversight of crypto transactions. Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is stepping up efforts to combat money laundering through crypto. According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:21
Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%
Japan’s Financial Services Agency considers reclassifying crypto assets as financial products under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), which would reduce capital gains tax on crypto to a flat 20%. On June 24, Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a new…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:20
Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle. On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
PANews reported on June 24 that Michael Saylor tweeted that Strategy ($MSTR) has earned 85,871 bitcoins this year, which is worth about $9 billion at current prices.
PANews
2025/06/24 20:18
Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk , investment bank Jefferies said that due to the 20% increase in Bitcoin prices and a small increase of 3.5% in
PANews
2025/06/24 20:11
Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?
Author: VKTR Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News I recently started actively trading perpetual options again after a long break. It got me thinking back to when I first started trading
PANews
2025/06/24 20:00
