ChatGPT's iPhone downloads in the past 28 days are close to the total of the four major social platforms
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Similarweb data, in the past 28 days, ChatGPT has been downloaded 29,551,174 times worldwide on the iPhone App Store, close to the
PANews
2025/06/24 22:23
Fed Chairman Powell: U.S. is not in recession
PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The United States is not in a recession. The Atlanta Fed's GDP model does not show signs of a U.S. recession. Inflation
PANews
2025/06/24 22:18
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k
The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:04
Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration
Real-world asset tokenization platform Lumia is integrating Avail into its on-chain infrastructure, marking a shift from siloed blockchains to a modular, interoperable infrastructure. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the collaboration will integrate the Avail Stack infrastructure into…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:02
Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota
PANews reported on June 24 that after Merlin Chain launched the BTC staking function, the first 50 BTC Vaults were fully subscribed within 27 minutes. The official said that in
PANews
2025/06/24 21:57
SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH
PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 .
PANews
2025/06/24 21:54
Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions
Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 21:53
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO and gamified ecosystem
Neo Pepe raises over $2m in gamified presale, challenging Pepe Coin with DAO-driven governance and community rewards. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 21:50
Yuyuan Tantian: The run on stablecoins will become the spark that ignites a systemic financial crisis in the United States
PANews reported on June 24 that Yuyuan Tantian published an article titled "Is stablecoin a life-saving pill for the US dollar?", saying that on June 17, local time, the US
PANews
2025/06/24 21:39
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150%
PANews reported on June 24 that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, and U.S. stocks opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.64%,
PANews
2025/06/24 21:35
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price