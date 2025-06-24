2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
ChatGPT's iPhone downloads in the past 28 days are close to the total of the four major social platforms

ChatGPT's iPhone downloads in the past 28 days are close to the total of the four major social platforms

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Similarweb data, in the past 28 days, ChatGPT has been downloaded 29,551,174 times worldwide on the iPhone App Store, close to the
RWAX
APP$0.005229+4.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.17713+5.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 22:23
Fed Chairman Powell: U.S. is not in recession

Fed Chairman Powell: U.S. is not in recession

PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The United States is not in a recession. The Atlanta Fed's GDP model does not show signs of a U.S. recession. Inflation
Notcoin
NOT$0.002155+1.26%
U Coin
U$0.01227-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 22:18
Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4%…
Bitcoin
BTC$121,417.13+2.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02513+1.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:04
Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration

Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration

Real-world asset tokenization platform Lumia is integrating Avail into its on-chain infrastructure, marking a shift from siloed blockchains to a modular, interoperable infrastructure. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the collaboration will integrate the Avail Stack infrastructure into…
AVAIL
AVAIL$0.02012-1.80%
Lumia
LUMIA$0.3097+0.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:02
Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

PANews reported on June 24 that after Merlin Chain launched the BTC staking function, the first 50 BTC Vaults were fully subscribed within 27 minutes. The official said that in
Bitcoin
BTC$121,417.13+2.93%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:57
SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH

SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 .
Ethereum
ETH$3,058.36+3.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:54
Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions

Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions

Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.02513+1.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001251+1.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 21:53
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO and gamified ecosystem

PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO and gamified ecosystem

Neo Pepe raises over $2m in gamified presale, challenging Pepe Coin with DAO-driven governance and community rewards. #partnercontent
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1298+3.17%
NEO
NEO$6.515+4.49%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001251+1.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 21:50
Yuyuan Tantian: The run on stablecoins will become the spark that ignites a systemic financial crisis in the United States

Yuyuan Tantian: The run on stablecoins will become the spark that ignites a systemic financial crisis in the United States

PANews reported on June 24 that Yuyuan Tantian published an article titled "Is stablecoin a life-saving pill for the US dollar?", saying that on June 17, local time, the US
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000033-21.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00005014-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:39
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150%

The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150%

PANews reported on June 24 that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, and U.S. stocks opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.64%,
Moonveil
MORE$0.02998-2.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.17713+5.16%
U Coin
U$0.01227-1.68%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02902+1.82%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.0041--%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:35

Trending News

More

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment

UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price