Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
PANews
2025/06/24 23:53
US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF
PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
SPOT
$0.0000000000000009
-13.71%
U
$0.01227
-1.68%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:52
Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205.
MORE
$0.02997
-2.72%
ROSE
$0.02902
+1.82%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.03%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:49
Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee
PANews reported on June 24 that SEC documents showed that Grayscale recently submitted the latest version of the S-1/A application document for the spot Solana ETF (Grayscale Solana Trust, SOL),
SOL
$166.52
+2.52%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000009
-13.71%
TRUST
$0.0006979
+2.82%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:43
Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt , Flashnet and Brale will launch USDB, a native stablecoin backed by the US dollar, on the Bitcoin network this summer.
MAGIC
$0.17868
-0.59%
EDEN
$0.02675
-2.82%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:41
Powell: The U.S. dollar will always exist as a reserve currency
PANews reported on June 24 that when asked whether U.S. Treasuries are safe-haven assets, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell replied that yes, in any case, the U.S. dollar will always exist
U
$0.01227
-1.68%
SAFE
$0.503
+4.83%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 456 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $456 million, of which $338 million
PANews
2025/06/24 23:30
Whales continue to increase their holdings of HYPE tokens, buying more than 430,000 in 14 days
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , in the past 4 hours, a whale spent $ 3.86 million to buy 104,475 HYPE tokens at an average
MORE
$0.02997
-2.72%
HYPE
$48.19
+0.39%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:29
Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official WeChat account of Guotai Junan International, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially obtained the approval of the Hong
VIRTUAL
$1.7885
+3.12%
PANews
2025/06/24 23:16
Nobitex releases service recovery roadmap after security incident: withdrawal, trading and recharge functions will be gradually opened on June 30
PANews reported on June 24 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex tweeted that the platform will resume services in phases after the security incident. The first phase will start on June
PANews
2025/06/24 23:01
Trending News
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price