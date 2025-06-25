2025-07-14 Monday

Senate GOP Unveils Bold Crypto Market Structure Principles – Here’s What Could Change

A group of senior Senate Republicans has released a set of core principles outlining how they want the United States to regulate its digital asset markets. The announcement , made Tuesday morning, comes as lawmakers prepare for a new round of discussions seeking to build a legislative framework for crypto in the U.S. Senator Tim Scott, GOP Allies Lay Groundwork for Crypto Regulation Framework The principles were put forward by Senator Tim Scott, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, along with Senators Thom Tillis, Bill Hagerty, and Cynthia Lummis. Their proposal marks the Senate’s clearest indicator yet that it is ready to engage with the House in shaping broad crypto market structure laws. “These principles will serve as an important baseline for negotiations on this bill, and I’m hopeful my colleagues will put politics aside and provide long-overdue clarity for digital asset regulation,” Senator Scott said. 🚨NEW: Here are @BankingGOP ’s newly released market structure principles signed by @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenatorHagerty and @SenThomTillis . The doc lays out what the discussion draft of the bill (yet to be released) aims to accomplish. https://t.co/q4G2Cuco5D pic.twitter.com/4Bvisg907X — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 24, 2025 The GOP framework calls for clearer distinctions between securities and commodities in crypto, a shared oversight model between agencies, and protections against the emergence of a single all-powerful regulator. It also includes targeted anti-money laundering rules described as “pro-innovation” and encourages federal regulators to use tools like no-action letters, sandboxes, and safe harbors to work more closely with crypto projects. Tuesday’s announcement comes ahead of a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on digital assets. Senator Lummis, who chairs the subcommittee, said the U.S. has been falling behind global peers. “While the European Union and Singapore have established clear regulations, the U.S. continues to sit on the sidelines while the digital asset industry seeks greener pastures,” she said. “That changes today.” 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 A Senate hearing was held Tuesday afternoon to begin examining market structure policy in greater detail. Witnesses included legal representatives from Coinbase and Multicoin Capital, as well as a digital finance expert from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The discussion was billed as one of the Senate’s first major steps following its recent passage of the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act . That bill passed the Senate on June 17 in a 68–30 vote , drawing support from nearly all Republicans and 18 Democrats. The legislation is now with the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are weighing how to proceed. Options under consideration include passing the bill unchanged, merging it with the House’s version of stablecoin legislation, or combining it with the market structure bill in a broader package. Trump Demands Fast-Track for Stablecoin Bill as House Weighs Broader Crypto Package President Donald Trump has urged the House to move “LIGHTNING FAST” and send the stablecoin bill to his desk without changes . “The Senate just passed an incredible Bill that is going to make America the UNDISPUTED Leader in Digital Assets,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Get it to my desk, ASAP—NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS.” 📜 Trump has urged the House to pass the GENIUS bill without delay or amendments, calling for it to be sent to his desk immediately after approval. #GENIUS #Stablecoins https://t.co/Oat2MMoJyq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 However, House Financial Services Chairman French Hill has said he wants to move the stablecoin and market structure bills together. That could complicate things, especially if the Senate introduces its own version of the market structure legislation rather than adopting the House’s CLARITY Act. The House has already made progress on the CLARITY Act , which passed through both the Financial Services and Agriculture Committees earlier this month. The bill is expected to head to the House floor soon. 🌐 Lawmakers on the US @HouseAgGOP have voted 47-6 to advance the CLARITY Act. #CryptoRegulation #Clarity https://t.co/qJvKBIHl50 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 10, 2025 As both chambers weigh their options, questions remain over how much bipartisan agreement can be reached, especially with Democrats raising concerns about crypto’s role in illicit finance and the personal ties between the Trump family and the industry. Several lawmakers have expressed skepticism about how the legislation could benefit Trump or his allies, citing memecoins, digital asset donations, and connections to the World Liberty Financial platform. Still, Senator Lummis emphasized that last week’s vote was just the beginning. “The stablecoin bill is only the first step,” she said on the Senate floor. “Now we must finish what we started and pass a strong market structure bill before the year ends.” For now, both chambers are continuing on separate but parallel tracks. Whether they can align before the November elections is still unclear. But Tuesday’s hearing and the release of formal Senate principles suggest the groundwork for compromise is now in place.
How a small $300 investment in this token could reach over $450k, just like early Cardano

LILPEPE, a Layer 2 memecoin, hints at Cardano-like gains, turning $300 into $450k could be more than just a dream. #partnercontent
DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is tapping former U.S. Department of Justice attorney Kevin Muhlendorf to be the agency’s new Inspector General, a June 23 press release from the federal regulator shows. SEC Chair Praises Kevin Muhlendorf’s Watchdog Credentials According to the Monday press release , the one-time litigation associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP will take the reins as the SEC’s Inspector General on July 28. Is Change Coming To The SEC? "…The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kevin Muhlendorf will be the agency’s new Inspector General, effective July 28. Mr. Muhlendorf is a former SEC and Justice Department attorney who for the past nine years has been a… pic.twitter.com/YTLJy1i7Ba — kristen shaughnessy (@kshaughnessy2) June 23, 2025 “Kevin has the ideal combination of experience in internal investigations, compliance programs, and law enforcement to hit the ground running as our new Inspector General and ensure our agency’s operations are transparent, efficient, and effective,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “He is a proven leader—and former inspector general—with a reputation for fairness and objectivity, and we’re pleased to welcome someone with his record of accomplishment back to the SEC,” he added. Having spent the last nine years working largely on securities-focused cases for Wiley Rein LLP in Washington, D.C., Muhlendorf has extensive regulatory experience . Muhlendorf also previously served as Senior Counsel for the SEC from 2004 to 2010. “The SEC is genuinely committed to its investor protection mission, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to re-enter government service and help the Commission and its staff pursue that mission with efficiency and integrity while protecting taxpayer resources,” Muhlendorf said. Crypto Oversight Now in Focus Muhlendorf’s appointment comes just months after former SEC Chair Gary Gensler resigned amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. Trump widely campaigned on enacting a crypto-friendly regulatory regime, a stark contrast to Gensler’s regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets. The SEC has since established the Crypto Task Force in order “to draw clear regulatory lines, appropriately distinguish securities from non-securities, craft tailored disclosure frameworks, provide realistic paths to registration for both crypto assets and market intermediaries, ensure that investors have the information necessary to make investment decisions, and make sure that enforcement resources are deployed judiciously.”
Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto launch decentralized hot storage network

Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto are teaming up to launch a new decentralized hot storage network dubbed ‘Shelby.’ In an announcement posted on X, the Aptos Labs team said Shelby will be web3’s first cloud-grade infrastructure and will offer access…
NYC mayor lays out crypto plans as city residents vote in Democratic primary

Mayor Eric Adams criticized Andrew Cuomo’s approach to crypto as New York governor, as voters in the Democratic primary prepare to choose their candidate for the November election.
Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

Liquid staking platforms like Marinade Finance could be key to punishing misbehaving validators.
COIN Act: a new turn in the Democrats battle v Trump’s cryptocurrency business?

Sen. Adam Schiff from the Democratic Party introduced a new bill, the COIN Act, aimed at blocking U.S. Presidents and their families from promoting or launching cryptocurrency ventures. Why did Democrats come up with a new bill, and what is…
Dow Jones up 500 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire, Powell to wait with rate cuts

Stocks are up as traders are prepared to take on more risks after Israel's ceasefire with Iran.
Major Banks Try to Avoid Trump’s Crosshairs – What This Means for Crypto?

Key Takeaways: Banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, are revising internal policies following pressure from Republican state governments. Texas and Oklahoma have barred certain financial institutions from state contracts over alleged bias against the fossil fuel and firearms industries. The Trump administration may issue an executive order restricting “debanking” on political or religious grounds. JPMorgan Chase , Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are taking steps to address concerns raised by Republican-led states over alleged political bias, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on June 24. The banks have held meetings with officials in Texas and Oklahoma to respond to accusations that they limit services to industries such as fossil fuels and firearms. Some of these states have blacklisted banks from contracts over policies perceived as discriminatory. Banks Scale Back “Woke” Policies “I’m not asking them to be MAGA banks,” said Todd Russ, Oklahoma’s state treasurer. “I want them to manage my portfolio and stay out of these political ideologies. I think they realize that’s a fair place to be.” Citigroup recently ended a policy that restricted business with firearms vendors selling to buyers under 21, a move discussed during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. JPMorgan and others have updated their policies to clarify that they do not base decisions on political views. Banks have also withdrawn from climate alliances targeted by Republican officials. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others are reevaluating restrictions on coal-related activities. Bank of America lifted a ban on coal financing last year. At the federal level, the Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order to prevent “debanking” based on political or religious views. This order could impact banks’ ability to engage in government business, including selling Treasury bonds. In Congress, Republican senators have proposed legislation barring regulators from using reputational risk as a factor in exams. The Federal Reserve recently announced it would no longer apply that standard, following direction from Trump-aligned officials. Trump Expands Crypto Push Against the backdrop of rising tensions between major financial institutions and Republican leadership, Trump’s expanding crypto activity introduces another potential fault line. By backing a Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF under the Truth Social brand, his media group is positioning itself at odds with institutions under scrutiny for ESG-linked decisions or perceived political biases. "Welcome to the first-ever White House Digital Asset Summit. Last year, I promised to make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world, AND WE'RE TAKING HISTORIC ACTION TO DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE." –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nqUrHQ1xLl — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 8, 2025 Unlike traditional banks now adjusting policies to avoid state blacklists, Trump’s ventures are embracing digital assets with overt political branding. This contrast may appeal to constituents who feel underserved or penalized by large financial firms. It also offers an alternative infrastructure where political affiliation and crypto access intersect more directly.
Three signs altcoin season is dead and traders are betting on top 3 cryptos

The altcoin season is a time period during which 75% of the altcoins ranked in the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization outperform Bitcoin in a 90-day timeframe.
