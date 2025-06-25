2025-07-14 Monday

Ledger Signs Jersey Sponsorship Agreement with NBA’s San Antonio Spurs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, the crypto hardware wallet company Ledger has reached a multi-year jersey sponsorship agreement with the NBA San Antonio Spurs, which
PANews2025/06/25 07:25
Coinbase Helps U.S. Secret Service Seize $225 Million in ‘Stolen’ Cryptocurrency

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it assisted the U.S. Secret Service in seizing $225 million worth of "stolen" cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/06/25 07:17
BIS: Stablecoins fail “three key tests”

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, the Bank for International Settlements report pointed out that digital assets linked to legal tender have not passed the three
PANews2025/06/25 07:13
Coinbase will perform a system upgrade for about 3 hours on July 19, during which some services will be affected

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, the Coinbase system upgrade is scheduled to be carried out at 22:00 on July 19, Beijing time. The upgrade is
PANews2025/06/25 07:02
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Coinbase has launched Sonic (S) and Newton (NEWT) early this morning, among which NEWT has an "experimental" label.
PANews2025/06/25 07:00
What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

“If you had to buy a liquid/non-risky crypto in a 3-5 year timeframe, and were not allowed to buy BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, or hold stablecoins, what would you buy
PANews2025/06/25 07:00
Many senators absent from ‘bipartisan’ crypto market structure hearing

Only five US senators out of the 11 typically on the digital assets subcommittee were available to ask questions about a potential market structure bill.
PANews2025/06/25 06:13
Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans. “Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.” Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector. “The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.” Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation. 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 “For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said. “By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added. The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States. Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:41
Chainlink Made a Historic Partnership with Mastercard to Let 3B+ Cardholders Buy Crypto On-chain

Chainlink has announced a partnership with Mastercard that allows over 3 billion cardholders worldwide to purchase crypto directly on-chain through a secure fiat-to-crypto conversion system. The collaboration leverages Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network to power the new Swapper Finance platform. It addresses a key barrier that has prevented mainstream users from accessing on-chain economies by eliminating the complex multi-step processes traditionally required to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency. We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain. https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025 “This is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, in the official announcement . Cardholders can now seamlessly convert fiat currency into crypto assets as easily as they would with any other purchase, directly accessing the on-chain economy without the hassle of setting up a wallet or registering with an exchange. Multi-Partner Ecosystem Powers Seamless Integration Behind this seamless experience lies a robust web of collaborators ensuring everything works flawlessly in the background. The Swapper Finance platform operates through a sophisticated ecosystem involving multiple technology partners collaborating to deliver a seamless user experience. ZeroHash provides the core compliance, custody, and transaction infrastructure, facilitating the conversion of regulated fiat currency into cryptocurrency for smart contract consumption. Shift4 Payments handles seamless card processing, while XSwap sources liquidity from decentralized exchanges, including the Uniswap protocol, to execute the final on-chain swaps. “ We are excited to be the infrastructure partner alongside Chainlink and Mastercard on the Swapper Finance platform ,” said Edward Woodford, CEO & co-founder of ZeroHash. As for Chainlink, the integration uses its verification system to synchronize key transaction details, ensuring secure connections between traditional payment methods and decentralized finance protocols. 💳 @Mastercard has reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized, recognizing stablecoins ability to disrupt financial services. #Mastercard #Tokenization https://t.co/rEFnCGmIao — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 13, 2025 This development arrives at an opportune moment when institutional adoption of blockchain technology is accelerating. In fact, Mastercard previously reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized . The partnership builds on this momentum by providing practical utility for digital assets beyond speculative trading, opening the door to mainstream adoption. Industry Giants Race to Capture the Crypto Payments Expansion While Chainlink and Mastercard’s partnership represents a major milestone; it’s part of a broader competitive struggle where payment giants are rapidly expanding their crypto capabilities. @visa and @yellowcard_app have partnered to expand stablecoin-powered payments across Africa. #stablecoin #Visa https://t.co/nB85xKKAXa — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 Visa recently partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to 20 African nations, demonstrating how traditional payment networks view crypto as essential infrastructure for emerging markets. Mastercard has also been particularly aggressive in building its crypto ecosystem, having launched over 100 crypto card programs globally and developing solutions like Crypto Credential for simplified transactions in the UAE and Kazakhstan . We’re beginning to witness a competitive dynamic that contrasts sharply with the payment industry’s more cautious approach during crypto’s early years, when Visa and Mastercard temporarily halted new crypto partnerships in 2023 following high-profile industry failures. 📊 @chainlink targets $260 trillion untokenized assets market through CCIP partnerships with top players as technical analysis shows descending triangle breakout potential toward $26-$30 targets. #Chainlink #Link https://t.co/NnPbSuLOOX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 With these new developments, we could be gearing toward a maturation phase in which crypto utility is beginning to match its speculative appeal. This will potentially unlock the massive untokenized assets market that Chainlink has recently identified as a $260 trillion opportunity . Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, sees this as a turning point that will finally connect three billion Mastercard users with on-chain trading environments globally.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:34

