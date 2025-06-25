2025-07-14 Monday

British listed company Amazing AI announces adoption of Bitcoin fiscal policy

British listed company Amazing AI announces adoption of Bitcoin fiscal policy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, British listed company Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI), a global financial technology group focusing on online consumer loans, announced on
PANews2025/06/25 13:48
Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44
Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Tradingview, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals announced today that it has completed its first Bitcoin purchase, purchasing 4 Bitcoins for a
PANews2025/06/25 13:39
Aurora board approves plans to invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets

Aurora board approves plans to invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets

PANews reported on June 25 that according to investing.com, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) announced that its board of directors has approved an investment plan as part of its overall fund
PANews2025/06/25 13:31
Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation

Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cailianshe, China Financial Leasing announced that the original shareholders Lin Shusong and Capital Ventures have transferred a total of 121 million shares
PANews2025/06/25 13:11
The Blockchain Group raises €4.1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

The Blockchain Group raises €4.1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced that as part of its ATM-style capital increase plan with TOBAM,
PANews2025/06/25 13:07
Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

By: Bright, Foresight News On the evening of June 24, the stock price of Upexi (stock code: UPXI), a Solana treasury company listed on the US stock market, fell by
PANews2025/06/25 13:00
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto analyst Cryptadamist, since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen 112 wallet addresses on the Tron
PANews2025/06/25 12:57
Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration services to about 200 financial institutions around the world

Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration services to about 200 financial institutions around the world

PANews reported on June 25 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration service support to about 200 banks, securities firms, fintech companies,
PANews2025/06/25 12:39
Arizona passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB2324

Arizona passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB2324

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Laws, Arizona passed the "Bitcoin Reserve" bill HB2324. The bill establishes a reserve fund to confiscate assets obtained through criminal asset
PANews2025/06/25 12:38

