Institutions load up ETH, SOL; XYZVerse presale hits final stage, eyes 1,000x growth
As Ethereum and Solana draw big-money interest, sports-themed meme token XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a final presale surge and bold 1,000x potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:55
China lawmakers to consider loosening hard stance on digital assets amid stablecoin wave: report
China lawmakers held a meeting with local government officials to reevaluate its stance on digital assets, more specifically stablecoins and cryptocurrency. The government is being urged to consider yuan-based stablecoins amid the ban on crypto. According to a recent report…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:55
SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH, with a current floating profit of $84.25 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH since it began to reserve ETH in a
PANews
2025/07/11 20:45
Greenland Holdings: Its Hong Kong subsidiary is involved in virtual asset-related matters, and the subsidiary's revenue in 2024 will account for less than 1%
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Greenland Holdings issued an announcement on abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. Recently, some media reported that the company's Hong Kong subsidiary
PANews
2025/07/11 20:39
Cheap token under $0.0015 positioned to outperform DOGE, and reach $0.30 in 4 months
A memecoin priced under $0.0015 is turning heads with claims of hitting $0.30 in just four months, Little Pepe may be the next breakout Layer-2 blockchain. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 20:33
Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquired 10 bitcoins in its first treasury allocation. Earlier news , Canadian listed company
PANews
2025/07/11 20:30
Data: 23,064 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 23,064 ETH (68,874,380 US dollars) were transferred from an unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland.
PANews
2025/07/11 20:26
MicroCloud Hologram, a listed company, has purchased $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company MicroCloud Hologram announced that it has purchased up to $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives.
PANews
2025/07/11 20:23
Publicly listed company SharpLink Gaming purchases 10,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation via OTC
PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that earlier this week, the Ethereum Foundation finalized the sales terms of 10,000 ETH through OTC at an average price
PANews
2025/07/11 20:11
Data: $2.42 billion of short positions were liquidated on July 10, the largest single-day loss in four years
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cointelegraph citing Coinglass data, on July 10, $2.42 billion in short positions were liquidated, which was the largest single-day loss in four
PANews
2025/07/11 19:55
