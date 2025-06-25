MEXC Exchange
FalconX joins Lynq digital settlement layer as launch partner
FalconX has joined Lynq as a launch partner, alongside other major industry players such as Galaxy, Crypto.com, and Wintermute. FalconX, a leading institutional crypto trading and prime brokerage platform, has joined Lynq, a real-time interest-bearing settlement network, as a launch…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:32
South Korea’s top banks unite for Won-pegged stablecoin launch: report
Interest in a won-linked stablecoin is growing in South Korea, and the country’s largest commercial banks are joining forces to issue one through a joint initiative. According to a June 25 report from local media Economic Review, eight of South…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:31
HKMA lists stablecoin issuer license requirements for applicants interested in launching HKD-backed assets
Hong Kong Monetary Authority lists a few ‘benchmark qualification’ for firms planning to launch their own HKD-pegged stablecoins. The requirements would serve as the entry threshold According to a report by news outlet Hexun, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:30
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH
PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
PANews
2025/06/25 15:20
Morgan Stanley: The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, with the final rate falling to 2.5% to 2.75%
PANews reported on June 25 that Morgan Stanley said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, starting in March, and the final interest rate
PANews
2025/06/25 15:17
Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?
Author: Yue Xiaoyu Why is Pop Mart’s Labubu so popular? First of all, Labubu’s design is very unique. Different from the sweet image of traditional trendy toys, Labubu’s style is
PANews
2025/06/25 15:00
South Korea's National Bank has begun applying for stablecoin-related trademarks
PANews reported on June 25 that according to South Korean media Newsis, KB Kookmin Bank, a major commercial bank in South Korea, has initiated the process of acquiring trademark rights
PANews
2025/06/25 14:57
UK-listed company TruSpine to implement Bitcoin financial policy to supplement its traditional cash reserves
PANews June 25 news, according to investing.com, British listed medical device company TruSpine Technologies plc (AQSE: TRUP) announced on Wednesday that it is pursuing a Bitcoin fiscal policy to supplement
PANews
2025/06/25 14:50
Arbitrage bot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun monitoring, the arbitrage robot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million worth of cryptocurrency.
PANews
2025/06/25 14:42
A whale deposited 4,148 ETH to Coinbase an hour ago, and then transferred out 9.1 million USDT
PANews reported on June 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xbA7...385ae recharged 4,148 ETH (about 10.08 million US dollars) to Coinbase one hour ago, and
PANews
2025/06/25 14:40
