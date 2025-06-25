MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Publicly listed company Done.ai plans to invest approximately $1.98 million in Bitcoin to explore blockchain
PANews reported on June 25 that the listed company Done.ai Group AB plans to invest approximately $1.98 million (20 million Norwegian kroner) to purchase Bitcoin to evaluate blockchain infrastructure as
AB
$0.008775
+0.12%
AI
$0.148
+2.99%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:51
Genesis accuses parent company DCG executives of ignoring risk warnings and mismanaging finances as Genesis was heading for collapse
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, according to a newly unsealed lawsuit, the bankrupt crypto lending company Genesis accused executives of its parent company Digital Currency Group
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:35
KOL revealed that the underlying technology of Guotai Junan International and Futu entering the cryptocurrency circle is Hashkey, and HSK rose 37.1%
PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong (@_FORAB), Guotai Junan International and Futu’s plan to enter the cryptocurrency circle still adopts the broker intermediary model,
AB
$0.008775
+0.12%
HSK
$0.6468
+2.42%
ROSE
$0.02895
+1.65%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:24
Tether becomes Juventus' second-largest shareholder and wants a seat on the club's board of directors
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg data, Tether is currently the second largest shareholder of Italian football club Juventus and hopes to obtain a seat on the
CLUB
$0.007541
-1.66%
SECOND
$0.0000262
+5.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:16
Deribit: $17 billion in crypto options will expire this Friday
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news from Deribit, more than $17 billion worth of crypto options will expire on its platform this Friday, which is one
MORE
$0.02998
-2.72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:08
Genesis lawsuit alleges DCG ‘alter ego’ scheme, ignored warnings, scripted lies
A newly unsealed complaint reveals DCG executives anticipated legal fallout and ignored risk warnings as Genesis spiraled toward collapse.
EGO
$0.004951
+37.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:05
Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit Record Highs, Will It Kick Off the Alt Season?
Source: cryptoslate Compiled by: Blockchain Knight On June 23, the cumulative net inflow of the US-listed spot Ethereum ETF exceeded US$4 billion, just 11 months after its listing. These products
SPOT
$0.000000000000000975
-6.51%
ALT
$0.002398
+4.48%
NET
$0.00013174
+0.61%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 16:00
NYSE applies for rule change to support listing of Truth Social’s BTC-ETH ETF, which will hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in a 75:25 ratio
PANews reported on June 25 that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has submitted a rule change application to support the listing of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF
BTC
$121,362.62
+2.89%
ETH
$3,058.73
+3.26%
CHANGE
$0.0021505
+2.40%
HOLD
$0.000071
+2.04%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 15:51
Trump Media files 19b-4 to list Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca
Truth Social operator, Trump Media and Technology Group Corp, has filed a Form 19b-4 to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF on NYSE Arca. According to a June 24 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),…
ARCA
$0.01589
-0.06%
U
$0.01227
-1.68%
FORM
$3.3523
-0.86%
TRUMP
$9.695
-0.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 15:47
Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de
PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
BTC
$121,362.62
+2.89%
ETH
$3,058.73
+3.26%
SECOND
$0.0000262
+5.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 15:32
Trending News
More
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price