Ethena reaches USDe redemption agreement with German regulators, officially withdrawing from EU market
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethena Labs has reached an agreement with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to initiate a 42-day redemption process for
USDE
$1.0002
--%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:47
Unitronix, a US-listed company, includes Bitcoin in its core assets, with a maximum allocation of $2 million
PANews reported on June 25 that according to PR Newswire , blockchain company Unitronix Corp announced that it will include Bitcoin ( BTC ) as a core asset in the
BTC
$121,355.56
+2.85%
CORE
$0.5637
+3.85%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:42
Nasdaq 100 hits new intraday record high
PANews reported on June 25 that the U.S. stock market opened, the Dow Jones opened nearly flat, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.52%. The Nasdaq 100
U
$0.01227
-1.76%
ROSE
$0.02897
+1.82%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:39
Barclays says no to crypto transactions using credit cards
Another day, another bank turning its back on crypto. Barclays' card ban underscores the growing tension between digital assets and traditional finance. According to a notice on its official website, Barclays will start blocking all cryptocurrency purchases made with its…
BANK
$0.07099
+3.33%
BAN
$0.06679
+0.67%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:37
German regulator closes case against Ethena GmbH over USDe issuance
Ethena Labs and Germany's BaFin have agreed on a 42-day USDe redemption plan, marking the end of a months-long regulatory dispute.
USDE
$1.0002
--%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:32
An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address
ETH
$3,056.39
+3.16%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:24
Metaplanet to buy more Bitcoin with $515M share offering
Metaplanet issued an additional 54 million shares to buy more Bitcoin.
MORE
$0.02997
-2.69%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:15
Grove receives $1 billion in support from Sky Ecosystem to promote CLO asset on-chain
PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, the decentralized financial protocol Grove was officially launched today and received a $1 billion allocation from the DeFi lending giant Sky ecosystem to
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000533
+0.56%
DEFI
$0.003099
+28.48%
PANews
2025/06/25 21:12
Presearch launches world's first non-profiling decentralized search API
Presearch has publicly launched what it dubs the world's first decentralized search API that does not profile its users. It also accepts payments in Bitcoin, PRE, and USDC. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the search API for…
NOT
$0.002149
+1.08%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000533
+0.56%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.03%
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:05
Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 25 that Canadian Bitcoin technology company Matador Technologies announced that the company increased its holdings of 8.4 bitcoins at an average price of US$ 104,900 per
PANews
2025/06/25 21:03
