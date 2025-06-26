MEXC Exchange
Lumia and Avail Collaborate on Cross-Chain Solutions Focused on Tokenized Assets
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a
PANews
2025/06/26 08:41
Coinbase launches Cardano and Litecoin wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on Base
PANews June 26 news, according to Cryptoslate, Coinbase announced early this morning that it will launch Cardano and Litecoin’s wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on its Layer2 network Base, completing
PANews
2025/06/26 08:30
SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, continued to purchase 5,989 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past day
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the
ETH
$3,064.08
+3.42%
PANews
2025/06/26 08:26
Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Wormhole (W) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
PANews
2025/06/26 08:21
Vitalik-backed privacy protocol Privacy Pools adds support for stablecoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the privacy protocol Privacy Pools, supported by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, announced the addition of stablecoin support. The protocol will
PANews
2025/06/26 08:17
FHFA Head Bill Pulte Orders Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset
U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte has ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider ways cryptocurrencies may be used in mortgage risk assessments, a Wednesday order from the FHFA reveals. FHFA To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset, Bill Pulte Says According to a June 25 X post from Pulte, the two government-sponsored enterprises will prepare a proposal considering “cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments” without first being converted to U.S. dollars. After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage. SO ORDERED pic.twitter.com/Tg9ReJQXC3 — Pulte (@pulte) June 25, 2025 However, only cryptocurrencies stored on a U.S.-regulated centralized exchange would be considered by the government agency. “After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage,” Pulte said. “Today is a historic day in the cryptocurrency industry and the mortgage industry, whereby Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now positioned to involve Cryptocurrencies in Mortgages,” he added. “Thank you President Trump for making the USA the crypto capital of the world!” Crypto Advocates Celebrate Mainstream Adoption Win Following the news, several key players across the digital asset industry celebrated the FHFA’s latest move. Strategy founder Michael Saylor took to social media to praise Pulte’s decision, calling it a “defining moment for institutional BTC adoption and collateral recognition.” “A truly historic day,” Saylor said. “The U.S. mortgage industry leads—and the global banking system will follow.” Blockchain real estate company Propy also hailed the FHFA’s crypto consideration, labeling it a “huge step forward for crypto adoption in real estate.” “Regulators are moving,” a Wednesday afternoon X post from Propy’s official account reads. “Markets are watching.” With over 55 million Americans owning digital assets, it may only be a matter of time before crypto begins to play a mainstream role in unlocking access to homeownership.
CryptoNews
2025/06/26 08:12
US SEC Commissioner: Physical redemption of cryptocurrency ETFs may be coming soon, and relevant applications are under review
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Hester Peirce, a Republican member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that the physical redemption mechanism of cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/06/26 08:08
The number of weekly active users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000, setting a new record
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the number of active independent users of Ethereum-based stablecoins exceeded 750,000 per week, a record high. Among them, USDT and
PANews
2025/06/26 07:58
Tether CEO: It is expected that 1 trillion AI agents will use Bitcoin and USDT for transactions within 15 years
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino predicted that in the next 15 years, there will be 1 trillion AI agents in the
PANews
2025/06/26 07:53
WLFI Lianchuang: Many listed companies are considering incorporating WLFI tokens into their company reserve assets
PANews June 26 news, according to Bloomberg, Zak Folkman, co-founder of the Trump family-related DeFi platform World Liberty Financial, said at the crypto industry conference "Permissionless" held in New York
PANews
2025/06/26 07:48
