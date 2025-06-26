MEXC Exchange
SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts
PANews reported on June 26 that the decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures officially launched perpetual contracts for gold (XAU/USDC) and crude oil (WTI/USDC) today, supporting up to 10x leverage, and officially
PANews
2025/06/26 16:45
Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC
Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, adding another major chunk to its fast-growing treasury. According to an official disclosure on June 26, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,234 BTC (BTC). The latest purchase was valued at…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 16:40
A whale increased its BTC and ETH short positions to $213 million, with a BTC liquidation price of $110,120
PANews reported on June 26 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Insider Brother" has just recharged 4.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid and increased the cumulative short positions of BTC and ETH
PANews
2025/06/26 16:33
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million
PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/26 16:29
Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy
Author: Dio Casares Compiled by: TechFlow Over a period of nearly five years, Strategy spent $40.8 billion, equivalent to the GDP of Iceland, to acquire more than 580,000 bitcoins. This
PANews
2025/06/26 16:00
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
PANews
2025/06/26 15:58
The Korean won stablecoin competition has started in full swing: banking alliances, technology giants, and Web3 companies have all entered the market. Who will take the lead?
Author: Zen, PANews Before his official inauguration, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung clearly proposed in his campaign manifesto to support innovative measures of "local currency-pegged stablecoins" to curb wealth outflows
PANews
2025/06/26 15:58
A whale bought 4,455 ETH at an average price of $2,458 6 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $170,000
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, two addresses suspected to belong to the same whale or institution bought 4,455 ETH at a cost price of
PANews
2025/06/26 15:51
Cyberport launches a pilot funding program for blockchain and digital assets with a maximum amount of HK$500,000, covering areas such as tokenization and stablecoins
PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong Cyberport announced the launch of the "Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Funding Program" to provide funding for exemplary and high-impact blockchain and
PANews
2025/06/26 15:17
Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Ledger, a major hardware encryption wallet supplier, announced last month that it would phase out the Ledger Nano S launched in
PANews
2025/06/26 14:36
Trending News
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price