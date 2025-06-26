2025-07-14 Monday

Brazil's Central Bank Solicits Public Opinions on Virtual Asset Accounting Standards

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the official website of the Central Bank of Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil recently issued a draft regulatory resolution on the
PANews 2025/06/26
From Filecoin, Arweave to Walrus and Shelby: How far is the road to popularization of decentralized storage?

Author: @BlazingKevin_ , the Researcher at Movemaker Storage used to be one of the top narratives in the industry. Filecoin, as the leader in the last bull market, had a
PANews 2025/06/26
Khamenei: US attack on nuclear facilities "has little effect", Trump needs to "put on a show"

PANews reported on June 26 that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei delivered a video speech, pointing out that the United States attacked nuclear facilities but had little effect. US President Trump
PANews 2025/06/26
Building Trust With U.S. Regulators Is Essential For Advancing Crypto Adoption

After being considered the Wild Wild West for years, crypto adoption in the United States is quickly gaining traction. Most notably, institutions are flooding into the crypto space due to the rise of tokenized treasuries and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization . The current market capitalization of tokenized US treasuries stands at a whopping $7.4 billion . A number of US states are also looking at implementing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) . This would allow states to hold Bitcoin ( BTC ) as part of their investment strategy. Both Texas and New Hampshire have recently signed a bill to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets . Congratulations to those who worked really hard on educating #txlege @TXGOPCaucus and all the stakeholders required to get this bill across the finish line 🏁 Big shoutout to @lee_bratcher @TXblockchain_ for launching what I like to call 'The 2nd Reserve in Texas' tbt… https://t.co/yDdHWop1rj — ₿IGRYANPARK 🧲 (@BigRyanPark) June 24, 2025 Moreover, the regulatory landscape in the US is finally becoming crypto-friendly. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently clarified that protocol staking is not a securities transaction under US law when performed under certain conditions. Policies implemented under the Trump administration have further accelerated the institutionalization of cryptocurrencies. The repeal of The Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121 has enabled traditional financial institutions to offer custodial services for digital assets. Citibank is actively exploring adding crypto custody, while JPMorgan Chase plans to offer crypto investments to its clients through a third-party custodian. Crypto Companies Work With Regulators Although the crypto sector continues to make strides, industry experts believe that none of this would be possible without working with policymakers and regulators. Margaret Rosenfeld, chief legal officer at Everstake, told Cryptonews that working with US regulators has become essential for cryptocurrency companies. “Effective crypto regulation depends on more than legal theory, as it requires a deep understanding of the underlying technology,” Rosenfeld said. “Without that technical fluency, there’s a risk of applying legacy financial frameworks to decentralized systems in ways that don’t fit and ultimately hinder innovation.” Rosenfeld explained that the decentralized staking provider, Everstake, helped to educate the SEC on staking. She noted that this influenced the SEC’s decision to clarify that protocol staking is not a security. “At Everstake, we didn’t just send lawyers into the SEC – we brought engineers and operators to the table. We explained the technical structure of staking, validator responsibilities, and how non-custodial delegation works. That kind of technical fluency is critical for good policy. Without it, regulators are left applying legacy frameworks to new infrastructure in ways that can miss the mark,” Rosenfeld commented. Rosenfeld noted that providing both legal and technical insight can help regulators gain a clearer understanding of what they are evaluating. “Soon after our meeting, the SEC issued guidance acknowledging for the first time that some staking models – like those we operate – fall outside the scope of securities regulation. It was a meaningful step forward and a real example of how collaborative, technically informed engagement can shape better policy,” she said. Blockchain Advocacy Groups Educate Policymakers Blockchain advocacy groups also work closely with US policymakers to ensure that legislation is passed to push forward with crypto adoption in the country. Most recently, the Texas Blockchain Council helped push for the passing of the Texas SBR. Lee Bratcher, founder and president of the Texas Blockchain Council, told Cryptonews that the Texas Blockchain Council worked with legislative champions, policy advisors, and industry stakeholders to ensure that Senate Bill 21 (SB21) was not only technically sound, but also politically feasible. “The groundwork we’ve laid over the past few years helped pave the way for this breakthrough,” Bratcher said. “Our success was rooted in years of building trust with lawmakers, demystifying Bitcoin, and linking it to core values like fiscal conservatism, sovereignty, and energy innovation.” Texas Governor ⁦ @GregAbbott_TX ⁩ just signed the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill! The future of finance is digital and the future of capital formation is in Texas!! pic.twitter.com/jhgLxKTLTK — Lee ₿ratcher (@lee_bratcher) June 22, 2025 Bratcher further remarked that US states should not only tailor their messaging to local political and economic contexts, but also to core ideas. In this case, Bratcher pointed out that the Texas Blockchain Council educated policymakers on how Bitcoin can serve as a modern reserve asset, which he believes is gaining bipartisan traction. “Given the bi-partisan support for this bill, Texas Governor Abbott determined that it would go into effect immediately rather than the typically September 1st effective date,” Bratcher said. Texas Senator Charles Schwertner also partnered with the Texas Blockchain Council to pass SB21. Chairman Schwertner told Cryptonews that Texas is currently the only state with a direct $10 million appropriation for acquiring Bitcoin. He added that working with the Texas Blockchain Council enabled him to learn how a SBR allows Texas to diversify its investment approach . The Texas Blockchain Council further anticipates that the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Texas Treasury Safekeeping and Trust Company will begin developing a prudent Bitcoin acquisition and custody strategy. Major US Crypto Exchange Builds Trust With Lawmakers To Boost Crypto Adoption US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also regularly dedicates time to educate policymakers. In February the SEC dropped its lawsuit against Coinbase , ending a contentious years-long legal battle. The leading cryptocurrency exchange has since submitted a number of documents and requests to drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency in the US. For example, the Coinbase website shows that on May 30 the exchange submitted a request to urge the US Treasury to exclude unrealized crypto gains and losses from the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). CAMT imposes a 15% minimum tax on the adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) of large corporations for taxable years. In addition to focusing on US policies, Coinbase recently secured a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. This enables the exchange to offer crypto products across European Union countries and will likely result in further influence on EU crypto regulations. Challenges To Consider Before Crypto Adoption While it’s notable that crypto companies and advocacy groups are helping shape US regulations, a number of challenges remain. For instance, Rosenfeld pointed out that one of the biggest challenges is the technical complexity of blockchain infrastructure. “When regulators lack technical fluency in how protocols work, it’s easy for overly broad or misapplied rules to take hold – sometimes unintentionally stifling innovation,” she said. In order to overcome this, Rosenfeld believes that crypto entities need more dialogue that includes not just lawyers and lobbyists, but also engineers and protocol builders. “Regulators are now willing to listen when industry participants take the time to explain the underlying mechanics. That’s the path forward: collaboration built on mutual education and transparency,” she stated.
CryptoNews 2025/06/26
Hong Kong unveils digital asset policy 2.0 to boost stablecoin use, RWA tokenization, and regulation

Hong Kong is stepping up its digital asset push with a new policy roadmap designed to scale innovation, regulation, and adoption. On June 26, the Hong Kong government issued Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets, outlining the…
Crypto.news 2025/06/26
With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income

As BTC breaks $105k and altcoins follow, some investors are turning away from high-risk trading in favor of passive income through cloud mining platforms like APT Miner. #sponsored
Crypto.news 2025/06/26
Hyperliquid trader qwatio had his account liquidated six times in three days, losing about 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , @qwatio , a well-known trader on the Hyperliquid platform, was forced to close six times in just three days, with
PANews 2025/06/26
Crypto ATM Giant Coinme Slapped With $300K Fine for Breaking California Limits—What’s Next?

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has fined Seattle-based Crypto ATM firm, Coinme, Inc. $300,000 for violating the state’s recently enacted Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL). According to the press release , the penalty marks the first enforcement action under the law, which took effect in 2023 to enhance oversight of digital asset companies. Coinme operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks, also known as crypto ATMs, at various retail locations across California. These machines allow customers to buy and sell digital assets using cash or debit cards. However, according to DFPI, Coinme broke the rules by allowing transactions that exceeded the daily limit of $1,000 per customer, a clear breach of DFAL provisions. In addition to exceeding transaction limits, the DFPI found that Coinme failed to provide required transaction disclosures on customer receipts, another violation of the state’s digital finance regulations. California Regulators Send a Clear Message About Crypto ATM Under a consent order, Coinme agreed to pay the $300,000 fine, which includes $51,700 in restitution to an elderly California resident who was exploited in a crypto scam facilitated through one of the company’s kiosks. The company must also implement operational changes to ensure compliance and prevent future violations. DFPI Commissioner KC Mohseni emphasized that the enforcement action aims to set a precedent. “This enforcement action should send a strong message to kiosk operators that California means business when it requires digital asset companies to follow the rules that help prevent scammers from taking advantage of unsuspecting Californians,” said Mohseni. The DFAL was specifically designed to address growing fraud involving crypto kiosks, which have become a tool for scammers targeting vulnerable groups, especially older adults. Victims are often tricked into transferring funds directly into scammers’ digital wallets via these machines. Meanwhile, this is not the first time the state will go after crypto service providers. In May, the California DFPI and Department of Justice teamed up to fight crypto fraud, shutting down 26 scam websites with the help of a widely used Crypto Scam Tracker tool. Based on consumer complaints, the tool has helped uncover $4.6 million in losses linked to fraudulent schemes. 🇺🇸 California regulators received 2,668 complaints from residents through its ‘Crypto Scam Tracker’ tool, that led to identify 7 new scam schemes. #CryptoScam #CryptoFraud #CaliforniaDFPI https://t.co/GEhyLAXURy — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 11, 2025 In 2023, Californians lost around $1.2 billion to crypto scams, according to the FBI. Notably, the DFPI received 2,668 complaints, leading to the discovery of seven new fraud cases. California Crypto Regulations and Licenses Take Shape California is moving closer to embracing cryptocurrency in public finance with the unanimous passage of Assembly Bill 1180. Approved by the State Assembly on June 2, the bill authorizes the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) to launch a pilot program allowing state agencies to accept digital assets for fee payments. 🏛️ California Assembly unanimously approves crypto payments bill. AB-1180 now heads to the Senate. #crypto #California https://t.co/HCk96E5CxN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 4, 2025 Introduced by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, the bill also mandates that DFPI submit a detailed report by January 1, 2028, evaluating crypto transaction volumes, regulatory challenges, and recommendations. The program will sunset on July 1, 2031. In addition, AB-1180 establishes the Digital Financial Assets Law, requiring businesses to obtain a DFPI license by July 1, 2025, to operate in the crypto space. It also sets rules for consumer protection and stablecoin use. While the bill doesn’t mandate crypto adoption, it empowers DFPI to explore secure, efficient digital payment systems, positioning California as a potential leader in public-sector crypto integration.
CryptoNews 2025/06/26
China Renaissance Capital announces $100 million investment in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, the board of directors of China Renaissance Capital Holdings decided to enter the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency
PANews 2025/06/26
Resupply stablecoin protocol exploited for $9.5M via token price manipulation

An attacker manipulated token prices to distort exchange rates and drain about $9.5 million from decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply. The exploit was first flagged on June 25 by security platform BlockSec Phalcon, which detected a suspicious transaction leading to a…
Crypto.news 2025/06/26

