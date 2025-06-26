MEXC Exchange
Top 3 reasons Amp crypto price will rebound after crashing 40%
Amp crypto price has crashed by over 40% from its highest point in May and by nearly 80% from its 2024 high. Amp (AMP) token dropped to a low of $0.00293 this week, its lowest level since April. This retreat…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:27
Neptune Digital Assets Continues to Advance Bitcoin Reserve and Solana Staking Strategy
PANews reported on June 26 that Canadian Bitcoin reserve company Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) released the latest company progress, announcing that it continues to increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews
2025/06/26 20:25
YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation
PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews
2025/06/26 20:14
Taurus launches the first private stablecoin contract
Digital asset firm Taurus SA has officially deployed its first private stablecoin contract. The contract is build on the Aztec network, combining zero-knowledge proofs and compliance. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, what sets the token apart from…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:13
Nobitex Hack pulls curtains on months of suspicious fund movements
The recent hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, dealt a major blow to the country’s crypto industry, draining millions in user funds. But the breach may have revealed more than just security flaws, as troubling on-chain history raises questions…
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 19:42
[LIVE] What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 1.1%. But what else is happening in crypto today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?
CryptoNews
2025/06/26 19:38
Israel estimates that the losses from this round of conflict with Iran could be as high as $3 billion or more
PANews reported on June 26 that Israel estimated that the damage caused by the 12-day war with Iran reached 10 billion shekels (about 3 billion US dollars), including the funds
PANews
2025/06/26 19:28
Abstract Chain Panoramic Analysis: How to Promote the Public Chain Ecosystem to Mainstream Users?
TL;DR Abstract Chain was launched in January 2025. It is a consumer-centric blockchain dedicated to promoting the popularization of encryption technology and creating an easy-to-access and engaging platform. Abstract Chain
PANews
2025/06/26 19:27
British listed company Vault Ventures bought about 400 ETH and 1.85 BTC
PANews reported on June 26 that Vault Ventures Plc ( AQSE: VULT ), a London-based blockchain and financial technology company, announced that it had completed fundraising and invested 750,000 pounds
PANews
2025/06/26 19:12
BTC AB launches long-term Bitcoin reserve strategy, first purchase of 66 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that BTC AB has purchased 66 bitcoins for approximately $7 million (approximately 66 million Swedish kronor), with an average unit
PANews
2025/06/26 19:08
