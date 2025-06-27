MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Nick van Eck, CEO of stablecoin issuer Agora, questioned the "Stablecoin Security Rating Matrix" released by Anchorage Digital, which listed
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 09:00
Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss
SEED
$0.001569
-0.63%
VC
$0.00785
+4.52%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
$0.0638
+0.63%
PAID
$0.02
-1.96%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:40
India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve
TOP
$0.0000988
+1.22%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:30
Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability"
PANews reported on June 27 that according to DL News, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz revealed that the company is promoting multiple acquisitions, ranging from early to late stages.
XRP
$2.9793
+6.91%
FUTURE
$0.11718
+5.85%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:26
Lingerie Fighting Championship plans to buy $2 million worth of Bitcoin in six months
PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, the Las Vegas-based women's mixed martial arts league "Lingerie Fighting Championship" announced plans to purchase $230,000 worth of Bitcoin within 30
SIX
$0.02389
+7.61%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:16
Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is reviewing the first design plan for the "Tether Tower" planned to be
EL
$0.004926
+7.15%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:02
Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week
PANews reported on June 27 that in response to Nakamoto founder David Bailey's suggestion that "Coinbase needs to build a proper Bitcoin vault", Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded: "We are
MORE
$0.02998
-2.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:59
DWF Labs announces the upcoming launch of Nex Meta, a cryptocurrency collateralized lending platform
PANews reported on June 27 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of crypto market maker DWF Labs, announced plans to launch a new platform called Nex Meta. The service will allow users
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:55
Trending News
More
GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price