Hazeflow founder: Polychain made more than 4 times the profit by selling Celestia staking rewards

PANews reported on June 27 that Hazeflow founder Pavel Paramonov said on the X platform: "Polychain invested about $20 million in Celestia and sold tokens worth more than $80 million
PANews2025/06/27 11:02
The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
PANews2025/06/27 11:00
Belgravia Hartford Completes $1 Million Credit Line Drawdown to Expand Its Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 27 that according to newsfilecorp, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced that it had completed the withdrawal of the second installment of $1
PANews2025/06/27 10:57
World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism
PANews2025/06/27 10:48
South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs

PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which
PANews2025/06/27 10:39
Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.
PANews2025/06/27 10:33
SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.
PANews2025/06/27 10:29
Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
PANews2025/06/27 10:20
Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20.
PANews2025/06/27 10:10
PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant

PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".
PANews2025/06/27 10:06

