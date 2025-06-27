2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?

The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Golem The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their
Planet
PLANET$0.000000832+4.43%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004986+4.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:00
Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16

Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16

PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27. Earlier news said
Oasis
ROSE$0.02913+2.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 16:50
The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion

The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion

Retail investors are right to want to support the web3 economy, and the FCA should provide them with the guidelines and protection.
Nowchain
NOW$0.01541-8.21%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 16:27
TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies

TRM Labs: Israel may use hacked Nobitex data to catch suspected spies

PANews reported on June 27 that according to a TRM Labs report, Israel may use internal data from the hack of Nobitex, Iran's largest crypto exchange, to arrest suspects suspected
CATCH
CATCH$0.0638+0.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 16:23
AguilaTrades opened another BTC short order with 20x leverage, with a liquidation price of $118,060

AguilaTrades opened another BTC short order with 20x leverage, with a liquidation price of $118,060

PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades opened a 20x leveraged short position in BTC again three minutes ago after closing its BTC long position
Bitcoin
BTC$121,527.47+2.93%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0817-1.20%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.0041--%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 16:18
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.6%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $107K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27
Bitcoin
BTC$121,527.47+2.93%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000756+4.41%
Capverse
CAP$0.0964-3.87%
MOTHER IGGY
MOTHER$0.0069+0.87%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001988-0.25%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/27 16:14
CryptoQuant: Current monthly average altcoin transaction flow is lower than the annual average, which may indicate the potential for price increases

CryptoQuant: Current monthly average altcoin transaction flow is lower than the annual average, which may indicate the potential for price increases

PANews reported on June 27 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that as of June 27, the average monthly trading volume of altcoins was $1.6 billion, lower than the
FLOW
FLOW$0.3962+2.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 16:13
$23 million of DAO funds are suspected of being manipulated and transferred, and the Across team is exposed to the "self-trading" scandal

$23 million of DAO funds are suspected of being manipulated and transferred, and the Across team is exposed to the "self-trading" scandal

Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News On June 27, the scandal of Celestia founder selling coins to prepare for a protracted war was temporarily calmed down, and another project was exposed. Glue
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1296+3.02%
Ethereum
ETH$3,064.63+3.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 16:00
Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.8054+4.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 15:57
OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a
SEED
SEED$0.001569-0.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.149+3.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 15:33

Trending News

More

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment

UK-listed Vaultz Capital has raised £1 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price