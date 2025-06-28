MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted
PANews reported on June 28 that NOYA.ai released a report on a hacker attack on the X platform. The incident was caused by a developer who had unauthorized access to
AI
$0.1492
+3.61%
ETH
$3,062.36
+3.33%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 18:23
GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop
GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
ORDER
$0.0818
-1.08%
DROP
$0.00001026
-21.25%
Share
Incrypted
2025/06/28 18:01
The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space
PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform that the Ethereum client Geth v.1.16.0 has released an archive node based on PBSS, which
SPACE
$0.1855
-1.43%
NODE
$0.04292
-0.11%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 17:41
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
GROW
$0.0229
+8.53%
GAME
$8.7414
+3.75%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
DROP
$0.00001026
-21.25%
Share
Incrypted
2025/06/28 17:36
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZERO
$0.00003426
+8.07%
ZK
$0.05702
+2.90%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 17:29
Trump's T1 phone removes the words "Made in the USA" and changes it to "Proudly Designed in the USA"
PAnews reported on June 28 that according to the Trump Mobile website, the description of Trump Mobile T1 as "Made in the USA" has been deleted, and replaced with vague
USA
$0.0000012128
+3.64%
TRUMP
$9.729
-0.22%
MOBILE
$0.0004095
-1.11%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 17:24
Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
ACT
$0.04376
+2.74%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 17:15
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems
According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
NOT
$0.002158
+1.55%
LAYER
$0.6936
+2.16%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 16:45
Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Globenewswire, the Canadian-listed Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan has been completed. The company acquired
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 16:22
This Ethereum token could deliver a 25,000% rally, still affordable below $0.0020
Ethereum gains steam in 2025, but LILPEPE steals spotlight with Layer-2 tech and 25,000x growth potential. #partnercontent
GAINS
$0.02512
+1.37%
LAYER
$0.6936
+2.16%
TOKEN
$0.01658
+4.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 16:18
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement