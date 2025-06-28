SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores?

Crypto was supposed to be the future of money, but when you walk into a store, how often do you see crypto as a payment option? Not very often, and that’s a real problem. Several solutions have popped up over the years, trying to change that. Lightning Network came along to speed up Bitcoin payments... The post SpacePay vs. Solana Pay vs. Lightning Network: Which One Actually Works in Stores? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .