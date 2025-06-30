2025-07-14 Monday

Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram increasingly relies on cryptocurrencies and other tools for cross-border money transfers

PANews reported on June 30 that according to News.Bitcoin, the Nigerian terrorist organization Boko Haram has increasingly relied on cryptocurrencies, mobile payments, and other digital tools to finance its operations,
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0004083-1.16%
PANews2025/06/30 09:12
HKEX to implement new stock settlement fee structure starting today

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has implemented a new stock settlement fee structure since today (30th), completely breaking the original minimum
PANews2025/06/30 08:56
Texas makes gold and silver legal tender for everyday transactions

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill to make gold and silver legal currencies for daily transactions.
PANews2025/06/30 08:44
Cathay Pacific Haitong: More Hong Kong brokerages may develop virtual asset businesses

PANews June 30 news, according to Sina Finance, Cathay Pacific Haitong released a research report saying that in the future, more Hong Kong securities firms will deploy virtual asset businesses.
PANews2025/06/30 08:42
Analyst: The growing dissatisfaction of the younger generation with the current financial system will boost Bitcoin prices

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser said in a podcast that the younger generation aged 25 and under is struggling with the increasing
PANews2025/06/30 08:37
AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.
PANews2025/06/30 08:20
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Newfire Technology (01611.HK) announced that it would issue a total of 166 million subscription shares to five
PANews2025/06/30 08:17
Kelsier Ventures CEO testifies in New York regarding LIBRA case, insists he has no connection to the project

PANews reported on June 30 that Cryptoslate quoted Argentine media La Nacion as saying that the latest developments in the legal dispute over Libra tokens showed that Hayden Mark Davis,
PANews2025/06/30 08:07
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 81.9%.

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, CME's "Fed Watch" shows that the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 81.9%, and the probability
PANews2025/06/30 07:58
Dialogue with the new CEO of TON Foundation: How can TON tear off the niche label of blockchain?

Author: jk, Odaily Planet Daily Where is the future of blockchain towards mass adoption? TON+Telegram provides the most realistic answer. Odaily Planet Daily recently conducted an exclusive interview with Max
PANews2025/06/30 07:30

