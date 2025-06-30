MEXC Exchange
South Korea's central bank puts CBDC project on hold, banks expected to focus more on stablecoins
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Maeil Business Newpaper, the central bank-led digital currency (CBDC) project being promoted by the Bank of Korea (central bank) was temporarily shelved
PANews
2025/06/30 10:32
Canada announces withdrawal of digital services tax to advance broader trade talks with U.S.
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailian News, Canada announced the withdrawal of the digital service tax to advance broader trade negotiations with the United States. Canada said
PANews
2025/06/30 10:19
Two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid and established a long position in HYPE with 5x leverage
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two wallets associated with the same entity deposited $16.51 million into HyperLiquid again and established a HYPE long position
PANews
2025/06/30 10:14
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale who had built a position of 4,026.47 ETH since June 10 was suspected to have sold 2,000 ETH
PANews
2025/06/30 10:10
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
PANews reported on June 30 that according to NetEase News, a drug dealer born in the 2000s sold drugs through overseas chat software and used the "burying drugs and treasure
PANews
2025/06/30 10:07
Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes
PANews reported on June 30 that Robinhood tweeted that its cryptocurrency manager Johann Kerbrat, Offchain Labs ( Chief Strategy Officer AJ Warner) and Vitalik Buterin will participate in a fireside
PANews
2025/06/30 09:58
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 30 that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey tweeted that he was considering raising a PAC equivalent to Fairshake with a fund of more than $100 million,
PANews
2025/06/30 09:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/30 Update: $MONKEPHONE: launchpad by Moonshot Moonshot Create ⚠ Tips: PVP is high
PANews
2025/06/30 09:41
"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million
PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC (a total of $50.55 million) an hour ago, with a loss of
PANews
2025/06/30 09:32
The Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature wallet every day, and there was no further action on the 11,000 ETH transferred
PANews reported on June 30 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to another multi-signature wallet every day. A total of 11,000
PANews
2025/06/30 09:26
