BNB Chain Maxwell Upgrade Goes Live Today, Slashes Block Times to 0.75 Seconds

BNB Chain Maxwell Upgrade Goes Live Today, Slashes Block Times to 0.75 Seconds

BNB Chain’s Maxwell upgrade has activated today, dramatically reducing block times from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds in the network’s most aggressive speed optimization yet. The upgrade positions BNB Smart Chain as the fastest major blockchain, achieving sub-second finality while maintaining the $0.04 average transaction fees that helped capture the #1 ranking in daily DEX volume. Less than 5 days until Maxwell. Sub-second blocks, smarter networking, and a faster BNB Smart Chain. Here’s what you need to know before mainnet 👇 https://t.co/Qjnh6pp9E9 pic.twitter.com/dS0EoqopEE — BNB Chain Developers (@BNBChainDevs) June 25, 2025 The Maxwell upgrade implements three critical proposals. First is the BEP-524, which establishes 0.75-second block intervals, BEP-563 enhances validator network communication, and BEP-564 introduces smarter block fetching protocols. These technical improvements build upon the successful Lorentz hardfork that previously reduced block times from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds, while also decreasing network reorganizations from five daily to two. This timing coincides with BNB Chain’s explosive growth trajectory, with Q1 2025 revenue surging 58.1% to $70.8 million , despite the BNB token facing a 14.8% decline in market cap. The network processed 4.9 million daily transactions, representing 20.9% quarterly growth, while daily active addresses increased 26.4% to 1.2 million users. Technical Revolution Transforms Network Performance Standards The Maxwell upgrade represents BNB Chain’s most ambitious performance enhancement, implementing consensus mechanisms that enable block production in 0.75 seconds without compromising network stability. BEP-524 serves as the foundation, halving previous block intervals while maintaining validator coordination through enhanced peer-to-peer messaging protocols established in BEP-563. Source: GitHub / bnb-chain Advanced block synchronization is also enabled through BEP-564’s introduction of the GetBlocksByRangeMsg and RangeBlocksMsg protocols, allowing validators to request and receive multiple blocks simultaneously. This innovation significantly accelerates sync speeds across the network, enabling faster validator consensus despite reduced time windows. The speed is reflected in DEX volume BNB processes compared to other chains. Source: Dune Consensus parameter adjustments support the acceleration, with the epoch length increasing from 500 to 1000 blocks while the TurnLength doubles from 8 to 16 blocks. Fast Finality achieves confirmation in approximately 1.875 seconds, significantly improving transaction certainty for DeFi applications that require rapid settlement. Notably, the upgrade also creates challenges for MEV searchers who must adapt strategies to sub-second block windows. MEV builders face compressed bidding timeframes under one second per block, potentially eliminating specific arbitrage strategies while creating opportunities for more sophisticated algorithms. Testnet validation required meeting strict exit criteria, including stable 0.75-second block production, maintained reorganization frequencies, validator consensus without sync delays, and confirmed compatibility across explorers, RPCs, and indexers. These requirements ensure that mainnet deployment maintains the network’s reputation for reliability. Ecosystem Momentum Accelerates Amid Performance Gains BNB Chain’s technical achievements coincide with a remarkable ecosystem expansion, with stablecoin transfers and wallet-to-wallet transactions comprising 74.4% of network activity during the Q1 growth surge . Stablecoin usage alone rose 28% to 1.2 million daily transactions while wallet transfers surged 50.9% to 835,000 per day. Source: Messari DeFi engagement remains robust despite broader market volatility, with Total Value Locked growing 14.7% in BNB terms to claim fourth position in TVL rankings. Notably, PancakeSwap maintains its dominance with 91.8% of DEX activity, supported by a 95.2% increase in trading volume, which contributed to an average daily DEX volume of $2.3 billion. Revenue diversification also grows as wallet-to-wallet transaction fees surge 122.6%, overtaking DeFi as the primary revenue contributor. Source: Messari This shift shows BNB is maturing beyond speculative trading toward genuine utility adoption, supported by ecosystem developments, including Venus Finance’s stability and Kernel’s 655.6% TVL increase to over $500 million. Furthermore, strategic initiatives, including the $100 million liquidity program, extended zero-gas-fee campaigns, and AI HACK hackathons, drive developer engagement. Security-wise, the BNB Good Will Alliance also achieved over 90% reduction in sandwich attacks. Meanwhile, the Pascal hardfork introduced Ethereum-compatible features, including EIP-7702 smart contract wallets and BLS12-381 cryptography. Security improvements contributed to a 67% reduction in financial losses, from $162 million in 2023 to $53 million in 2024, while the number of security incidents decreased by 66%. These factors have propelled BNB past $650, surpassing Solana’s market position, with analysts even targeting breakout levels of $800 .
PANews reported on June 30 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, said that Bitcoin rose at the last minute in the early Asian session, shaking off the June
Legendary Short-Seller Chanos Slams Bitcoin Treasuries as ‘Financial Gibberish’

Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos is taking aim at the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies that raise funds solely to stockpile the cryptocurrency. Key Takeaways: Jim Chanos slammed Bitcoin treasury firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy. He warned that investors are being misled into believing stockpiling Bitcoin alone generates real economic value. Chanos also cautioned that the AI boom could face a sharp pullback. In a recent live interview for the Odd Lots podcast , Chanos criticized the business model popularized by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, calling its approach “financial gibberish.” Chanos noted that Strategy’s market capitalization now tops $100 billion, nearly double the roughly $60 billion worth of Bitcoin it holds on its balance sheet. Chanos Dismisses Saylor’s ‘Risk-Free’ Bitcoin Treasury Pitch Saylor has defended Strategy’s valuation, arguing that the company’s ability to raise capital at a premium effectively renders its strategy “risk-free.” Chanos, however, rejected that logic outright. “There’s a wonderful sales job that’s being done about the fact that this is an economic engine in and of itself,” he said. “And so therefore, terms like ‘Bitcoin yield’ are used and I’ve called them financial gibberish because they are.” His pointed comments continue a long-running feud with Saylor over Strategy’s true value, which Chanos argues is wildly disconnected from the worth of its Bitcoin holdings. He warned that investors are being misled by flashy narratives into believing these companies generate meaningful economic activity simply by accumulating digital assets. 👀 Famed short seller, Jim Chanos is going long BTC, shorting MSTR. At Sohn Conference, he said: “We’re buying Bitcoin, selling MicroStrategy stock—an arbitrage play, buying for $1, selling for $2.50.” Betting against MSTR’s premium. pic.twitter.com/PdN0mg5w9T — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) May 15, 2025 Alongside his critique of Bitcoin treasuries, Chanos turned his attention to the red-hot artificial intelligence sector, cautioning that the AI boom could face a sharp correction. He drew parallels to the late-1990s frenzy surrounding networking giants like Cisco and Lucent, which rode the early internet wave to towering valuations before seeing orders collapse during the TMT bust. “There is an ecosystem around the AI boom that is considerable, as there was for TMT back in ‘99 and 2000,” Chanos said. “But it is a riskier revenue stream because if people pull back, they can pull back CapEx very easily.” He explained that corporate spending on data centers and semiconductors could quickly dry up if macroeconomic headwinds, like a cooling labor market or rising tariffs, force companies to pause investments. While Chanos acknowledged the AI sector has yet to hit a tipping point, he warned that many investors may be underestimating the risk of a sudden reversal in corporate demand. VanEck Raises Concerns Over Corporate Bitcoin Strategies Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, has also voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms, warning that aggressive BTC accumulation could ultimately hurt shareholders. Sigel singled out the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, arguing that these can become dilutive if a company’s stock price nears its Bitcoin net asset value (NAV). As reported, over the past week, at least nine UK firms, from web design startups to mining businesses, have announced plans to buy Bitcoin or revealed recent purchases to add the cryptocurrency to their corporate treasuries. Among the UK firms, AI services provider Tao Alpha disclosed plans to raise £100 million after revealing a bitcoin treasury plan that triggered investor interest. Smarter Web Company, a small website design firm, saw its market value rocket from £4 million to over £1 billion in just two months after announcing its Bitcoin purchases in April, although shares have since cooled.
AI is being built behind closed doors, and that’s a dangerous mistake | Opinion

We’ve already surrendered our digital agency to centralized platforms, and with AI, the consequences will be even less reversible.
Fragbite Group stock shoots up 64% following plans to establish a Bitcoin treasury

Swedish gaming and web3 company Fragbite Group vows to establish a Bitcoin treasury to ‘future-proof’ its balance sheet. The firm has also appointed a dedicated director to oversee its Treasury operations. According to a recently published press release, the company’s…
UK-listed Cel AI has raised £10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Cel AI has raised 10 million pounds (about 13.7 million US dollars) to purchase Bitcoin and
BNB Chain’s Maxwell upgrade helps push its DEX monthly trading volume to a new high

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cryptoslate, BNB Chain's Maxwell network improvement was launched on June 30, which is expected to significantly increase transaction speed (block time from
HashKey Tokenisation and Hong Kong PolyU sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance academic and industry collaboration

PANews reported on June 30 that HashKey's professional token business HashKey Tokenisation announced today that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOU) with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The
Israel’s $90M Nobitex Exploit Tied to Crypto-Funded Espionage

$90 million vanished from Iran’s Nobitex exchange, now, TRM Labs suggests pro-Israel hackers allegedly siphoned funds and possibly seized sensitive data to uncover Iranian spies paid in crypto Days after the hack, three Israeli citizens were arrested for allegedly carrying out espionage activities, such as performing surveillance, propaganda, and intelligence-gathering tasks in exchange for cryptocurrency payments on behalf of Iranian intelligence. Israeli Espionage Case Highlights Use of Crypto for State-Backed Operations In its report, TRM Labs noted “the arrests represent a rare public case of state-sponsored espionage in which operatives were compensated using digital assets.” The investigation alleges that each suspect received crypto payouts upon completing specific assignments, with funds delivered via anonymized blockchain channels. One of the accused, Dmitri Cohen, 28, from Haifa, reportedly tracked and photographed members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family. He is accused of spying on Amit Yardeni, Netanyahu’s future daughter-in-law, ahead of her wedding. Investigators say Cohen used a dedicated device to maintain encrypted contact with his Iranian handler and received thousands of dollars in crypto, about $500 per task. A second suspect, aged 27 from Tel Aviv, was detained for allegedly photographing military sites, government buildings, and tagging graffiti. Authorities seized several devices from his home during the investigation. ⚠️ Israel arrests 27-year-old Tel Aviv man for allegedly spying for Iran in exchange for crypto, spotlighting the growing role of digital assets in espionage. #Israel #Iran https://t.co/XC9ZKyJS9i — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 24, 2025 A third suspect, aged 19 from the Sharon region, reportedly passed classified information to Iranian contacts. He was allegedly recruited online and maintained prolonged communication with Iranian operatives during recent tensions between the two countries. While Israeli officials have not publicly connected the arrests to any specific cyber incident, TRM Labs suggests the timeline may point to a broader intelligence operation. TRM Labs Flags Possible Intelligence Overlap in Espionage Case Involving Nobitex Hack “Although Israeli authorities have not confirmed any connection between the hack and the arrests, the timing and tactical profile suggest potential intelligence overlaps,” TRM Labs noted. The firm noted that Israeli airstrikes occurred on June 13, followed by the hack of Iran-based crypto exchange Nobitex on June 18, and then the arrests on June 24. However, till now, there hasn’t been a solid evidence linking Israel to the June 18 cyberattack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange , although a pro-Israel hacking group Predatory Sparrow also know as “ Gonjeshke Darande” claimed responsibility for the breach. 👨🏻‍💻 The fallout from the $100 million @nobitexmarket exchange hack continues to deepen as hackers release the platform’s full source code. #Hack #Nobitex https://t.co/1pAhbG3TAv — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 Additionally, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande claimed to not only wipe $90 million of the exchange but also released the Iranian exchange’s full source code , including server lists, cold wallet scripts, and privacy settings. Notably, the group has previously targeted Iranian infrastructure for intelligence-gathering. TRM Labs suggests the breach could have granted access to KYC records, potentially aiding Israeli cyber units in identifying Iranian handlers or mapping crypto payments to local operatives. Iran’s use of cryptocurrency in covert operations is not new. Reports revealed that Iran routinely uses crypto to fund proxies, evade sanctions, and support cyber operations. 📈 In 2024, Russia and Iran increasingly turned to cryptocurrency to bypass Western sanctions, leveraging DeFi, no-KYC exchanges, and crypto for financial operations, according to @chainalysis #Russia #Iran #Sanctions https://t.co/ep1f3tLNms — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 17, 2025 Similar patterns have emerged in other countries. In the same year, South Korea arrested individuals linked to North Korean intelligence for passing military secrets in exchange for crypto.
Hyperliquid’s perpetual contract trading volume exceeded $1.5 trillion in the past year, with cumulative revenue reaching $310 million

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The block, Dune Analytics data showed that Hyperliquid's on-chain perpetual contract trading volume exceeded $1.57 trillion in the past 12 months. Hyperliquid
