MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Well-known short seller Jim Chanos warns of the risk of a pullback in the AI sector and criticizes listed companies holding Bitcoin as "ridiculous"
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Fortune magazine, Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Co, a well-known short-selling agency, warned that although the AI craze has pushed up
WELL
$0.000286
-1.68%
AI
$0.1495
+4.03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 18:57
Kazakhstan plans to establish national crypto reserve
Kazakhstan’s central bank plans to establish a state-run crypto reserve, likely funded by seized digital assets and government-linked mining.
BANK
$0.07264
+5.67%
RUN
$0.0000033
-21.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 18:54
Sky Community Passes New Execution Vote to Enable SPK Mining for SKY Stakers
PANews reported on June 30 that Sky officially announced that the new execution vote has been approved and the changes will be available for deployment starting at 22:00 on June
SPK
$0.03299
+0.24%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 18:39
Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election
Zohran Mamdani crushed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary last week, and now, according to Polymarket, he’s the frontrunner for mayor of New York. At 33, the Democratic socialist is shaping what could be the city’s sharpest political shift in decades, running on a platform that “billionaires shouldn’t exist.” According to Mamdani, “No one should.. The post Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
T
$0.01756
+2.09%
CITY
$0.9173
+0.10%
NOW
$0.01545
-7.98%
WIN
$0.00005492
+1.12%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 18:01
Behind the "Beautiful Bill": a financial experiment to direct the US debt dam to stablecoins
Author: Mask, W3C DAO A financial experiment spawned by the $36 trillion national debt crisis is trying to transform the crypto world into a "buyer" of U.S. debt, while the
DAO
$0.1297
+3.10%
U
$0.01229
-1.60%
MASK
$1.382
+1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 17:59
Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block
PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, on Monday, a community-led Ethereum group launched an on-chain "time capsule", inviting users to seal artworks, memories, messages and predictions
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 17:47
BNB Chain officially completes Maxwell hard fork upgrade
PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain officially announced that the Maxwell hard fork upgrade has been successfully completed. After this upgrade, the BNB Chain network block time was
BNB
$703.45
+1.93%
HARD
$0.007749
+5.73%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 17:46
Bhutan embraces crypto payments despite connectivity gaps
Cointelegraph is in the Kingdom of Bhutan to check the state of crypto adoption in the eastern Himalayan country.
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 17:39
EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France
The Ethereum community has officially gathered in Cannes as EthCC 8 kicks off today. Marking its first edition in this iconic coastal city, the event brings together developers, founders, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the world. First up on stage is Jerome de Tychey, kicking off EthCC 8 with the official opening remarks. He reflects on the incredible journey of the event, reminding the crowd just how far it’s come. What began as a small grassroots meetup has now grown into Europe’s largest Ethereum-focused conference. Last year alone EthCC over 6,400 attendees and more than 350 speakers, he says — a far cry from the early days of just a few hundred enthusiasts gathered around shared ideals and emerging tech. EthCC has officially begun — and the energy is already electric. EthCC 8 Day One: Live Coverage
MORE
$0.02999
-2.75%
CITY
$0.9173
+0.10%
STAGE
$0.0000575
-3.36%
FAR
$0.000211
+7.65%
NOW
$0.01545
-7.98%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/30 17:38
Spanish authorities bust a cryptocurrency investment fraud ring with over $500 million in involvement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Bitcoin.com, Europol announced that the Spanish National Guard, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Estonia, France and the United States, smashed
COM
$0.038528
+8.09%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 17:35
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement