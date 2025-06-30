South Korea Pauses CBDC Plans as Stablecoins Gain Ground

Increased market penetration and adoption of stablecoins have put a damper on the South Korean CBDC plans. The country has applied brakes on its CBDC trial program that had been ongoing since April this year in the wake of stablecoin's resurgence amidst political backing. The Bank of Korea (BoK) confirmed the current state of affairs.