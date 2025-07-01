2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million

Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the suspected hacker's wallet address 0x17E0 received 12,282 ETH (about 23.72 million US dollars) from THORChain and Chainflip three months
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01639+0.86%
Ethereum
ETH$3,059.52+3.25%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.0041--%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 09:25
10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices

10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices

PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
Bitcoin
BTC$121,385.99+2.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02996-2.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.1776+5.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 09:21
Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO

Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO

PANews reported on July 1 that the Islamic DeFi project inshAllah Finance announced the completion of a US$2.1 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1299+3.42%
SEED
SEED$0.001568-0.69%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002353-3.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 09:11
Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row

Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row

PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this
Three Protocol
THREE$0.0041--%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 09:05
CryptoCapo: BTC may not have bottomed yet and could fall below $100,000 to the $92,000-93,000 range

CryptoCapo: BTC may not have bottomed yet and could fall below $100,000 to the $92,000-93,000 range

PANews reported on July 1 that CryptoCapo, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, said that in his opinion, the real sell-off of Bitcoin may not have happened yet. He predicted that the
Bitcoin
BTC$121,385.99+2.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002161+1.64%
WELL3
WELL$0.000286-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 09:02
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a
Ethereum
ETH$3,059.52+3.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:54
Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product

Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product

PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product. It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:51
Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch

Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch

PANews reported on July 1 that the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch. Most of the fees will
Moonveil
MORE$0.02996-2.88%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000065-41.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:39
Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment

Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment

PANews reported on July 1 that Trump’s official merchandise stores now support payment with $TRUMP coins, including websites such as GetTrumpFragrances.com, GetTrumpSneakers.com and GetTrumpWatches.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.038524+8.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01532-8.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.726-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:36
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$121,385.99+2.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.1776+5.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement