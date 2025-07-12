2025-07-14 Monday

Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches: 1. The first batch of 14 countries on July
PANews2025/07/12 20:58
Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high

PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to
PANews2025/07/12 20:51
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
PANews2025/07/12 20:32
James Wynn has closed his X account

PANews reported on July 12 that James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) has cancelled his X account, and the X platform currently shows "this account does not exist".
PANews2025/07/12 20:27
"Federal Reserve Megaphone": Federal Reserve independence is challenged again, and no interest rate cut is expected this month

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the dispute over the building renovation has emboldened a faction within the Trump administration that has long wanted to challenge the
PANews2025/07/12 19:59
“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a
PANews2025/07/12 19:55
Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
PANews2025/07/12 19:53
A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens.
PANews2025/07/12 19:02
White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital

PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20
PANews2025/07/12 18:49
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
PANews2025/07/12 18:32

