2025-07-14 Monday

Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

A Russian-British dual national was charged for sending cryptocurrency to pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, breaching UK sanctions. A Russian-British dual citizen appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, facing charges related to sending cryptocurrency to separatist militias…
2025/07/01 19:56
British cloud mining platform TWL Miner completes $95 million Series B financing

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, the British cloud mining platform TWL Miner successfully completed its B round of financing and received $95 million, which will be
2025/07/01 19:54
Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown in a major move to establish a foothold in the U.S. market. Brisbane-based crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire Caleb & Brown, a Melbourne-based boutique…
2025/07/01 19:53
Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July

After analyzing BTC’s historical pattern, Matrixport analysts predict that the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could reach as high as $116,000 in the next few weeks. In a recent report, Matrixport analysts state that the month of July has always…
Bitcoin
BTC$121 475,38+2,94%
2025/07/01 19:52
Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives

Katana, a graduate project from Polygon’s Agglayer Breakout Program, has launched its public mainnet, unlocking unified, deep liquidity and sustainable yield generation. Katana, a Layer 2 chain with over $200 million in productive TVL, has officially launched its mainnet. The…
2025/07/01 19:50
TD Cowen maintains a "buy" rating on Strategy, saying the "sell stocks and buy coins" strategy is sufficient to support its NAV premium

PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, in the second quarter of 2025, Michael Saylor's Strategy company added 69,140 bitcoins, far exceeding TD Cowen's expectations, pushing the
2025/07/01 19:48
American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

American Express clients are facing delays in cross-border payments and wire transfers after the payments giant announced a sweeping system upgrade tied to a Federal Reserve update, sparking speculation that Ripple’s technology could soon play a role in Amex’s operations. Key Takeaways: Amex’s system upgrade has sparked speculation of Ripple integration. The timing of Amex’s massive Card refresh and new crypto rewards with Coinbase adds to XRP adoption rumors. Despite the buzz, XRP has seen only a slight price uptick. While American Express provided few technical details, the notice has reignited rumors of a deeper integration with Ripple, given the two firms’ history of working together on cross-border payment solutions. Crypto commentators, including Black Swan Capitalist’s Versan , have pointed to the timing of Amex’s modernization push and the company’s ongoing relationship with Ripple as possible hints of a deeper integration. American Express’ Biggest Card Overhaul Yet The speculation gained momentum as American Express unveiled its “largest investment ever in a Card refresh” this month. The overhaul includes updates to its US Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, aimed at enhancing rewards, spending flexibility, and services tailored to evolving customer needs. The announcement followed closely on the heels of Amex’s new partnership with Coinbase, which saw the launch of the Coinbase One Card offering up to 4% Bitcoin back on purchases along with exclusive American Express perks. Introducing the Coinbase One Card. Earn up to 4% bitcoin back on every purchase. Powered by @AmericanExpress network. Coming fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/XfGXIGuj42 — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) June 12, 2025 The convergence of developments, including a sweeping system upgrade, payment delays tied to the Fed’s updates, and a significant move into crypto rewards with Coinbase, has further intensified theories that Amex could be preparing to roll out Ripple’s XRP-powered solutions. Although American Express has not directly confirmed any Ripple involvement, blockchain advocates argue that Amex’s prior collaboration with Ripple makes it a natural candidate to integrate RippleNet’s fast, low-cost cross-border settlement technology. “Payment infrastructure is being modernized, and American Express is a known Ripple partner,” Versan wrote. 🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS: American Express system upgrade. American Express also a Ripple partner, what is cooking? 📃 🪙 💰 🇺🇸 #XRP #RLUSD #XRPETF 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 💎 pic.twitter.com/U4kIJpEWvE — Kenny Nguyen (@mrnguyen007) July 1, 2025 Amid the speculation, Ripple’s token has posted just a modest 1% gain over the past 24 hours, with XRP changing hands at $2.20 at the time of writing. Ripple and SEC Seek to Resolve Long-Standing Case Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC. “Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said. The development came just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions. Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations. Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding. Alderoty said that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” claiming that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally.
2025/07/01 19:48
Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow

News that the first-ever Solana ETF will go live in the US tomorrow (July 2) has driven the market. The price of Solana has yet to react to the news, with SOL currently down 0.5% on the day but up 3.5% in the past seven days. Coupled with Bloomberg increasing the DOGE spot ETF approval.. The post Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
2025/07/01 19:44
U.S. Treasury Secretary: We are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill today

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that we are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill ("Big and Beautiful Bill")
2025/07/01 19:40
After the US dollar stablecoin boom, South Korea lifted the 14-year ban on "Kimchi bonds"

PANews reported on July 1 that according to the Financial Times, affected by the speculative craze of US dollar stablecoins, in order to attract hedging capital inflows, South Korea lifted
2025/07/01 19:37

Trending News

