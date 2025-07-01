MEXC Exchange
Fed Chairman Powell: Expect higher inflation during the summer
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that if we ignore the tariff factor, inflation will run as expected and expected; the US
PANews
2025/07/01 21:40
Data: Bitcoin OTC trading balance has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bitcoin News, the balance of Bitcoin over-the-counter (OTC) transactions has dropped to 156,600 bitcoins, the lowest level in 10 years.
PANews
2025/07/01 21:34
UK-based Smarter Web Company acquires additional 230.05 bitcoins for $25 million
London-listed Smarter Web Company is expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy, as more firms join in.
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 21:29
UniCredit to offer BlackRock Bitcoin ETF-linked products to some clients
PANews reported on July 1 that as European banks seek new ways to meet market demand for digital assets, UniCredit SpA will launch a structured product for its professional clients
PANews
2025/07/01 21:23
Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
PANews
2025/07/01 21:20
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise completes $528 million financing plan, net proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced the completion of a financing plan totaling US$528 million, with investors including Anson Funds.
PANews
2025/07/01 21:19
Virtuals Protocol Announces Governance Portal Now Live
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Virtuals Protocol announced that the governance portal is now online. It works as follows: Wallets holding at least 0.10% of
PANews
2025/07/01 21:17
Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, the Base on-chain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange announced the completion of a $4 million strategic financing. Arthur Hayes joined the company
PANews
2025/07/01 21:04
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said that Bitwise sticks to its Bitcoin price target of $200,000 in 2025, citing
PANews
2025/07/01 20:49
Tether and Zanzibar e-Government Authority Collaborate to Promote Digital Asset Education and Blockchain Applications
PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Tether signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Zanzibar Electronic Government Administration (eGAZ) to promote digital asset education and
PANews
2025/07/01 20:46
