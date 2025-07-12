MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC
According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
AI
$0.1498
+4.24%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
PUMP
$--
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 23:30
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale
According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
SOL
$167.47
+3.13%
WALLET
$0.01637
+0.61%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
TRUMP
$9.8
+1.08%
TOKEN
$0.01669
+5.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 22:57
Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
AI
$0.1498
+4.24%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
PUMP
$--
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 22:44
pump.fun: Tokens will be transferred to public sale participants within 48-72 hours, and cannot be traded or transferred during the distribution phase
PANews reported on July 12 that pump.fun announced on the X platform that in the next 48-72 hours, all tokens purchased through the official platform or exchange will be transferred
PUMP
$--
--%
FUN
$0.020359
+13.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 22:41
NFTs are booming—just without the crowd
NFTs like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains this week, driven by high-value trades. But the market faces a paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.
GAINS
$0.02513
+1.41%
LIKE
$0.011721
+2.47%
F
$0.008722
+1.56%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/12 22:29
PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official page information, the public sale of PUMP tokens has completed 100% of the sales progress, and the amount of funds
TOKEN
$0.01669
+5.63%
PUMP
$--
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 22:13
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
TOKEN
$0.01669
+5.63%
PUMP
$--
--%
FUN
$0.020359
+13.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 22:01
Economist: Bitcoin supply is not important, what matters is Satoshi supply
PANews reported on July 12 that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform: What if the supply of Bitcoin is 21 billion instead of 21 million? If each Bitcoin
NOT
$0.002186
+3.16%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 21:28
In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC into HyperLiquid to do long PUMP
According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, PUMP will start public sale in about 1 hour. In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
PUMP
$--
--%
THREE
$0.0041
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 21:06
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement