2025-07-14 Monday

Game studio Cold River Games completes $2 million financing, with Beam Investments and others participating

PANews reported on July 2 that game development studio Cold River Games completed a $2 million financing to support the development of the ARPG game "Crystalfall". This round of investment
Peter Thiel, Tech Billionaires Back New Bank for Start-ups, Erebor, After SVB Collapse: Report

Peter Thiel has joined a group of prominent tech billionaires backing a new US bank called Erebor, aimed at replacing the role once filled by Silicon Valley Bank, whose collapse in 2023 left a vacuum in financing for start-ups and crypto firms. The proposed bank is the brainchild of Palmer Luckey, founder of defence contractor Anduril, and Joe Lonsdale, a venture capitalist and Palantir co-founder, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. Thiel’s Founders Fund is reportedly among its investors. Erebor Emerges to Fill SVB Void With Focus on Cutting-Edge Tech Businesses Erebor has applied for a national bank charter and plans to serve tech businesses focused on artificial intelligence, crypto, defence and manufacturing, as well as the individuals who work at or invest in them. Tech billionaires back new lender Erebor as Silicon Valley Bank rival https://t.co/xotSEuUfWb — Financial Times (@FT) July 1, 2025 The firm’s formation traces back to the abrupt fall of SVB, which collapsed in March 2023 under the weight of poor asset management and a sudden bank run. Once the go-to institution for early-stage tech firms and venture capitalists, SVB’s demise disrupted financial access for the innovation economy. While its assets were acquired by First Citizens and its bankers moved to new institutions like HSBC, many start-ups still report difficulties securing credit under the more risk-averse models of traditional banks. “The bank will be a national bank providing traditional banking products, as well as virtual currency-related products and services, for businesses and individuals,” Erebor said in its public filing. Erebor to Operate as Digital-Only Bank, With Eyes on Global Clients and Stablecoin Dominance The application also outlines plans to support non-US firms seeking access to the US banking system. In addition, Erebor aims to stand out by offering credit to businesses often overlooked by both traditional and disruptive financial institutions. Peter Thiel and Founders Fund have long been iconic forces in Silicon Valley. Over the years, the fund has built a portfolio of some of the most transformative tech companies. It includes 43 unicorns, 28 IPOs and 116 acquisitions. Notable names include SpaceX, Palantir, Facebook and Airbnb. As a result, their backing gives Erebor strong credibility among tech investors and founders. Although the bank is backed by high-profile figures, Luckey and Lonsdale are not expected to take on operational roles. Instead, Erebor will be led by co-CEOs Jacob Hirshman and Owen Rapaport. Hirshman previously worked at crypto firm Circle. Rapaport is the CEO of Aer Compliance. Additionally, Mike Hagedorn, a veteran of Valley National Bank, will serve as president, according to the FT. Erebor will be headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with a secondary office in New York, but will operate entirely digitally. All customer interactions and services will be delivered through its app and website. Stablecoins are expected to be a core focus. Erebor described its goal as becoming “the most regulated entity conducting and facilitating stablecoin transactions.” However, key parts of the application, including financials and ownership details, were filed confidentially and remain undisclosed.
Senator Cynthia Lummis Slams Jeff Merkley’s Proposed Crypto Amendment

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) slammed an amendment proposed by fellow Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on June 30 that would ban elected officials from offering or promoting digital assets. Senator Cynthia Lummis Airs Crypto Amendment Concerns Speaking on Capitol Hill on Monday, Lummis claimed that Merkley’s proposed amendment “goes too far” when it comes to legislating the blockchain sector . Ranking Member @SenJeffMerkley offers an amendment to prohibit ALL federal government officials from promoting or offering cryptocurrency. — Senate Budget Committee (@SenateBudget) June 30, 2025 “I appreciate their concerns about ethics and transparency in government, but this amendment would inflict serious harm on American innovation and competitiveness,” Lummis said. “And for that matter, it applies to the adult children directly or indirectly of elected and non-elected officials.” I appreciate my colleagues' concerns about ethics, but @SenWarren and @SenJeffMerkley ’s amendment would seriously harm American innovation and competitiveness. If we are serious about ethics, let’s ensure digital assets receive the same treatment as other financial assets. pic.twitter.com/t4GsV04f7x — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 30, 2025 “If we had passed something like this in the early days of the internet, we would’ve sent a clear message that America’s closed for business when it comes to digital innovation, and that’s what we risk doing now,” she added. Lummis further indicated that Merkley’s amendment would be misguided and called for broader ethics reform across the financial services industry as a whole. “The irony is this amendment would actually harm our government’s ability to understand and regulate digital assets effectively,” Lummis continued. “If we’re serious about ethics and financial products, let’s focus on real solutions and all financial products – not just digital.” President Donald Trump Under Scrutiny For Digital Asset Ties According to a June 30 X post from Merkley, the amendment would have prevented elected officials from “corrupting” their public position via the sale of cryptocurrencies . Republicans BLOCKED my amendment to end crypto corruption. They’re more interested in protecting the Trump family crypto scam than doing right by the American people. pic.twitter.com/ls2FRQBL41 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 30, 2025 “Every now and then a new strategy creates either the appearance of a conflict of interest or a real conflict of interest and that is the case with the elected officials promoting or selling crypto coins in which they have a personal financial stake,” Merkley said. However, Republican senators have since shot down Merkley’s proposed amendment. Current U.S. President Donald Trump has been under scrutiny for his ties to the world of cryptocurrencies, particularly in regard to his namesake memecoin, $TRUMP. However, with the Republican party possessing a fully unified government, it may be tough for Trump’s political opponents to successfully legislate against Trump’s affiliated crypto ventures.
New York Attorney General: GENIUS Act Lacks Necessary Investor Protections

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Coindesk, New York Attorney General Letitia James warned Congress that the GENIUS Act lacks the necessary protection for the American public. She
The two addresses sold about 8.2 million FARTCOIN on the chain in the last 5 hours, causing the price to drop by about 5%.

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, two addresses sold 8.2 million FARTCOIN (about 8.65 million US dollars) on the chain in
Public companies bought 245,510 BTC in the first half of the year, more than double the amount bought by ETFs in the same period

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, in the first half of this year, listed companies purchased 245,510 BTC, more than twice the 118,424 BTC purchased by ETFs
Publicly traded cannabis company Dogecoin Cash Inc. forms subsidiary to build DOGE vault and related businesses

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Decrypt, a listed cannabis and telemedicine company called Dogecoin Cash Inc. is embracing Dogecoin (DOGE). The company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary
Software company Figma disclosed in IPO documents that it holds $69.5 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs and plans to buy another $30 million in BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to market news, according to IPO documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, cloud-based collaborative design software company Figma revealed that
US SEC releases new cryptocurrency ETF guidance

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptonews, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance outlined in a notice issued on July 1 what crypto ETF
Ethereum Community Foundation established to increase the value of ETH by funding "immutable and token-free" projects

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Ethereum core developer Zak Cole announced the establishment of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF), whose mission is to support institutional
