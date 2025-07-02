2025-07-14 Monday

Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech surged nearly 240% during the session and announced plans to acquire all shares of Conflux

PANews reported on July 2 that the Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) surged in early trading today, soaring by nearly 240% at the beginning of the session. The
PANews2025/07/02 10:46
The crypto market fell for two consecutive days, with the AI sector leading the decline by 4.48%, and BTC falling to $105,000

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector has been falling for two consecutive days, and the AI sector fell 4.48% in 24 hours.
PANews2025/07/02 10:45
Alibaba Cloud to establish its first AI global capability center and add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailianshe, Alibaba Cloud will add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines, and its global infrastructure layout will expand to 29
PANews2025/07/02 10:43
Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
"Insider Brother" ETH and BTC short positions have made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 2 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the “insider brother” has made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million USD from his two short positions. Last
PANews2025/07/02 10:25
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips:
PANews2025/07/02 10:16
A collector bought a Casascius Bitcoin gold bar for $500 in 2012 and redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, a collector who calls himself John Galt on the Bitcoin Talk forum redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin from a
PANews2025/07/02 10:11
DeLin Holdings and Asseto partner to develop tokenization solutions for RWA

PANews reported on July 2 that according to NetEase News, Hong Kong-listed company Delin Holdings (01709) announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with Asseto Fintech
PANews2025/07/02 09:57
Arizona Governor Vetoes Digital Asset Reserve Fund Bill HB2324

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the state's digital asset reserve fund bill HB2324. She claimed that the bill would transfer seized
PANews2025/07/02 09:33
An ETH ICO participant sold 501 ETH 9 hours ago

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant sold another 501 ETH 9 hours ago. He bought 16,000 ETH at about $0.31 through two
PANews2025/07/02 09:27

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement