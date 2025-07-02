MEXC Exchange
New York AG urges Congress to bolster protections in crypto bills
Letitia James argues that federal stablecoin bills should stipulate that issuers be regulated like banks and that they have FDIC insurance requirements to prevent systemic financial risks.
PANews
2025/07/02 11:56
France releases a comprehensive plan to promote artificial intelligence in enterprises
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty released the "Bravely Embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Plan
PANews
2025/07/02 11:41
Data: The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges has dropped to 14.5%, the lowest in nearly seven years
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph citing glassnode data, the proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges fell for the first time in nearly seven years (since
PANews
2025/07/02 11:37
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 11:35
Data: CEX spot trading volume hit a nine-month low in June, while DEX trading volume grew to a record high of $390 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, CEX spot trading volume fell to $1.07 trillion in June, a nine-month low, while DEX trading volume continued to rise.
PANews
2025/07/02 11:25
Jump received 33.1 million W from an address that had been dormant for 1 year 8 hours ago, worth about 2.34 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jump received 33.1 million W worth $2.34 million from the address DURd9...BHH29, which had been dormant for a year, 8 hours
PANews
2025/07/02 11:17
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced a special campaign to rectify the "black mouths" on the Internet involving enterprises, and accounts such as "Chai Duidui" and "Mengqi Bi Tan" were clo
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the announcement of the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Cyberspace Administration of China has recently organized a special campaign called
PANews
2025/07/02 11:09
Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of about $5
PANews reported on July 2 that according to a screenshot shared by Tom Wan, data director of Entropy Advisors, by tracking the contract deployment address, more than 213 stock tokens
PANews
2025/07/02 11:04
Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma
Lao Deng can only go crazy once. Old readers may remember that the third article published by this account was "Bodhi", a content-oriented gadget based on the Arweave storage chain.
PANews
2025/07/02 11:00
US sanctions crypto wallet tied to ransomware, infostealer host
The US Treasury has sanctioned a crypto wallet containing $350,000 tied to the alleged cybercrime hosting service Aeza Group.
PANews
2025/07/02 10:47
