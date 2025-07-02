MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CMC market data, $SCA has risen by 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the token with the largest increase among all
SCA
$0,1378
+3,37%
SUI
$3,9587
+15,42%
ROSE
$0,0291
+2,60%
TOKEN
$0,01662
+4,99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 13:07
Ethena stalls below key level as 40M ENA token unlock approaches
Ethena’s native token ENA is trading at $0.2546 at press time, down 4% in the last 24 hours and extending its 17% decline over the past month as another token unlock looms. The recent pullback has placed ENA within a…
ENA
$0,3529
+4,96%
TOKEN
$0,01662
+4,99%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 13:03
Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins
Author: TechFlow The stock market with crypto concepts is absorbing traffic crazily, while BTC is following its own independent trend. The "alt-season" that the crypto market has been looking forward
BTC
$121 510,75
+3,09%
MEME
$0,001872
+5,22%
ALT
$0,002374
+5,41%
FORWARD
$0,000597
-2,13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 13:00
SEC approves conversion of Grayscale’s crypto large-cap fund to an ETF
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Grayscale’s request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into a spot exchange-traded fund. According to a July 1 SEC filing, approval allows the fund to list and trade on NYSE Arca,…
ARCA
$0,01582
-0,44%
TRADE
$0,13936
+9,02%
CAP
$0,0965
-3,67%
SPOT
$0,00000000000000111
+6,42%
FUND
$0,0265
-5,62%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 12:57
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Aeza Group, an escrow service for alleged cybercrime, and its associated crypto wallets
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Russia-based Aeza Group, its executives, and crypto
U
$0,0122
-1,77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 12:24
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee comments on the stablecoin licensing system: enhancing financial competitiveness
PANews reported on July 2 that according to a news release from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in his speech at
LEE
$2,435
+1,45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 12:09
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 2, 2025 – Judge Greenlights Celsius’s $4B Showdown With Tether
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 3.2%. Bitcoin is down 1% in the past 24 hours, trading just above $106,000, while Ethereum has also lost some ground but still stands above $2,400. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CAP
$0,0965
-3,67%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/02 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $40.6798 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$40.6798 million yesterday (July 1, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
SPOT
$0,00000000000000111
+6,42%
NET
$0,00013246
+1,43%
THREE
$0,0041
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 12:01
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $342 million yesterday, ending 15 consecutive days of net inflows
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$342 million yesterday (July 1, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SPOT
$0,00000000000000111
+6,42%
NET
$0,00013246
+1,43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 12:00
SlowMist: The MistTrack team received a total of 429 theft reports in Q2 and successfully froze or recovered approximately $11.95 million
PANews reported on July 2 that SlowMist tweeted that in the second quarter, the MistTrack team received a total of 429 cryptocurrency theft reports, including 278 domestic reports and 151
SECOND
$0,0000262
+1,15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 11:58
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement