MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coin price first, what is the origin of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF)?
Cannes’ “Abdication”: A new king challenges the old order In the world of Ethereum, power changes are often silent, hidden in difficult technical proposals and lengthy community meetings. However, in
ORDER
$0.0823
-0.24%
KING
$0.0003373
-0.32%
POWER
$0.01215
+0.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 16:00
Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals (which previously purchased 4 bitcoins) announced the signing of a structured financing agreement
MORE
$0.02998
-2.88%
DEEP
$0.189867
+13.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:58
Data: Ethereum Q2 ended with a 36.48% increase
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Coinglass data, Ethereum ended the second quarter with a strong increase of 36.48%, after a drop of 45.41% in the
SECOND
$0.0000262
+1.15%
DROP
$0.00001026
-21.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:48
[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Three: Builders Keep Pushing as Heat and Hangovers Set In
Welcome to Day Three of EthCC[8] in Cannes — where the sun blazes, the parties blur, and the crypto conversation never stops. By now, the late nights and Riviera heat might be catching up with everyone, but the show must go on — and today promises another full agenda of cutting-edge ideas, protocol deep-dives, and forward-looking discussions. Expect sessions on everything from zero-knowledge breakthroughs and scaling solutions to the rise of modular infrastructure and cross-chain interoperability. Builders, researchers, and founders are showing up strong, ready to push the envelope even further as we move deeper into Ethereum’s next chapter. We’ll be live-blogging all the essential moments — key insights, hot takes, and the smartest minds in the room. Stay hydrated, stay sharp, and stay with us as we bring you all the action from the floor in Cannes.
READY
$0.003926
--%
LL
$0.0151
+5.52%
ZERO
$0.0000343
+7.59%
GO
$0.00193
-12.66%
FORWARD
$0.000597
-2.13%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/02 15:42
Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted
Flare Network (FLR) edges higher by less than 1% at press time on Wednesday after three consecutive days of trading in the red. The minor recovery aligns with the launch of the FAssets Incentive Program, which includes 2.2 billion FLR tokens.
RED
$0.3518
+2.80%
FLR
$0.01745
+3.25%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
THREE
$0.0041
--%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 15:35
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors
PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
U
$0.0122
-1.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:23
Pudgy Penguins surges 64% in a week — What’s driving PENGU token rally?
PENGU, the Solana-based token associated with the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, has jumped 64% over the past week, climbing another 13% in the last 24 hours. Due to the recent rally, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is now one of the top…
PENGU
$0.028336
+6.77%
TOP
$0.0000988
+1.33%
NOW
$0.0155
-7.18%
TOKEN
$0.01662
+5.32%
NFT
$0.0000004501
-0.24%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 15:16
Explore OPTO Miner’s green cloud mining platform for passive income
In Aberdeen’s push toward a cleaner energy future, OPTO Miner is merging renewable power with cloud mining to make crypto earnings greener, smarter, and more accessible. #sponsored
MORE
$0.02998
-2.88%
CLOUD
$0.08051
-1.73%
POWER
$0.01215
+0.33%
FUTURE
$0.11739
+9.61%
PUSH
$0.04321
-0.87%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 15:14
Data: Bitcoin mining company BitFuFu's Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,709
PANews reported on July 2 that Bitcoin mining company BitFuFu released its operating data for the first half of the year. Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,709 and the hash rate
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:10
A wallet recharged 35 million H to the exchange 12 hours ago, worth about 2.7 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet 0x859e recharged 35 million H (about 2.7 million US dollars) to the exchange 12 hours ago. The price of
WALLET
$0.01637
+0.49%
H
$0.0522
+8.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:00
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement