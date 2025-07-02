MEXC Exchange
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
PANews
2025/07/02 17:16
300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
PANews
2025/07/02 17:13
Metaplanet's Bitcoin revenue-generating business achieved approximately $7.6 million in revenue in Q2, a 42.4% increase from the previous quarter
PANews reported on July 2 that Metaplanet CEO tweeted that in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Bitcoin revenue-generating business generated 1.09725 billion yen (about 7.626 million U.S.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:53
Crypto’s killer app is the first 60 seconds: Fix onboarding or forget adoption | Opinion
Ecosystems with the shortest gap between “discover” and “first on-chain action” grow the healthiest long-term cohorts.
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:53
Bitcoin breaks through $107,000, is the stagnant period over?
Bitcoin recently broke through the $107,000 mark, surging for the first time after days of mostly stagnant price movements. The surge can be attributed to the aggressive institutional accumulation of BTC or to the victory lap often associated with July.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:49
ALLUNITY Joint Venture Obtains Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
PANews reported on July 2 that according to DEGEN NEWS, ALLUNITY, a joint venture between Deutsche Bank's DWS, FLOW TRADERS and Galaxy, announced that it had obtained an electronic money
PANews
2025/07/02 16:48
GRG Bank: The company has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency data analysis and monitoring platform, and has already implemented cases
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, China UnionPay has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency data analysis and monitoring platform, which has already been put into use.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:44
Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward
A US judge has allowed Celsius’s lawsuit over Tether’s $4 billion Bitcoin liquidation to move forward, rejecting key parts of Tether’s dismissal bid.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:08
Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP makes Xetra debut today
Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP offers investors exposure to AI-based blockchain NEAR with staking benefits. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the crypto asset manager has launched its first…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:06
Connecticut passes law blocking the state from creating a Bitcoin reserve
Connecticut has officially passed a law that restricts the state government from accepting, holding, or investing in virtual currency, effectively banning the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve. On June 30, Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 7082 into law, following…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:05
