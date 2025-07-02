MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains
Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
USDC
$0.9998
+0.03%
LAYER
$0.6949
+2.47%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
USDC
$0.9998
+0.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall
Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
NOT
$0.002167
+2.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets
PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode
Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U
$0.0122
-1.92%
BID
$0.11674
+2.70%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
U
$0.0122
-1.92%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
ONDO
$0.95085
+6.53%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:47
Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing
GOLD
$0.00000000000041
+5.12%
MOVE
$0.1522
+1.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:42
South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:31
Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange
PANews reported on July 2 that according to GlobeNewswire, crypto asset management company Bitwise announced that it has listed the Bitwise NEAR pledged ETP (trading code: NEAR) on Xetra, a
ETP
$0.0008017
-0.63%
NEAR
$2.647
+5.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 17:21
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement