MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Addentax signs $1.3 billion term sheet to acquire 12,000 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed clothing manufacturer Addentax Group Corp. announced that it has signed a non-binding terms list with a major independent Bitcoin
MAJOR
$0.17867
+6.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:38
JPMorgan’s Kinexys tests carbon credit tokenization
Behind the scenes, JPMorgan’s blockchain arm is working on a radical idea: converting carbon offsets into digital assets. The move could bring Wall Street-level efficiency to a market still burdened by manual processes and unreliable record-keeping. On July 2nd, Bloomberg…
MOVE
$0.1527
+1.52%
IDEA
$0.0000906
+7.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:37
Euro stablecoin by DWS and Deutsche Bank gets regulatory approval
AllUnity, a stablecoin joint venture by Deutsche Bank and DWS, has received a BaFin license in Germany to issue a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, EURAU.
BANK
$0.07374
+7.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:32
Financial Times: Silicon Valley tycoons want to open banks to support cryptocurrency companies
PANews reported on July 2 that Xinhua News Agency quoted the Financial Times as saying that a group of Silicon Valley billionaires have applied for a banking license in the
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:27
SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space
As Shiba Inu struggles, a bold new contender, XYZVerse, is winning over traders with its fusion of sports fandom and memecoin energy. #partnercontent
LOOKS
$0.012972
-6.44%
SHIBA
$0.000000000589
+2.43%
SPACE
$0.1857
-1.74%
SHIB
$0.00001387
+5.15%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:24
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 9.35 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 15.75 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford announced the completion of its fourth Bitcoin purchase as part of its long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve
BTC
$121,754.99
+3.27%
PART
$0.1756
+3.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:23
North Korean hackers may hold 900+ crypto jobs, ZachXBT warns
As much as 920 North Koreans might have infiltrated crypto firms, under direction of the regime.
HOLD
$0.00007084
+3.91%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:18
Anchorage Digital Appointed Exclusive Custodian and Staking Provider for REX-Osprey SOL Spot ETF
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF launched by REX Shares and Osprey Funds has selected Anchorage Digital as the exclusive
SOL
$167.45
+3.12%
SPOT
$0.00000000000000172
+66.99%
REX
$0.016272
+14.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:13
Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Bitcoin venture capital studio Thesis announced the acquisition of Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli, and the transaction details were not disclosed.
NOT
$0.002185
+3.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:08
Bitcoin Layer 2 network BOB has launched the test network ahead of schedule, and the main network will be launched in Q4
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Layer2 network BOB has launched the testnet ahead of schedule, and the mainnet is scheduled to be launched in the
BOB
$0.00000613
+5.83%
LAYER
$0.6985
+3.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 21:03
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement