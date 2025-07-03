MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a market structure hearing next Wednesday, with Ripple, Paradigm and others participating
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a full hearing next Wednesday (July 9) at 22:00
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
SENATE
$0.01108
+34.95%
HOLD
$0.00007081
+3.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:23
The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered a $14.6 billion health insurance fraud case, and $245 million in cryptocurrencies, cash, etc. were seized
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had cracked the largest health insurance fraud case in history, indicting 324 defendants for more than
MORE
$0.02999
-2.81%
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
ETC
$19.11
+4.59%
JUSTICE
$0.00006723
+0.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:58
AguilaTrades adjusted its strategy to recover $3 million, and the liquidation price of $243 million BTC long orders was $105,861
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, @AguilaTrades, which has a $400 million position and is "cursed by losing money", recently adjusted its strategy to keep
BTC
$121,777.99
+3.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:50
A whale purchased 215,850 HYPE at an average price of $40.13, worth about $8.66 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $8.768 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 215,850 HYPE at $40.13, with a total cost of
HYPE
$48.7
+1.22%
USDC
$0.9999
+0.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:45
A whale account was liquidated with approximately 19,557 ETH and 2,405 BTC, with a 24-hour loss of more than $10.75 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, a whale account was liquidated with 19,556.92 ETH and 2,404.83 BTC between 00:05 and 03:00 this morning, with a
BTC
$121,777.99
+3.29%
MORE
$0.02999
-2.81%
AI
$0.1498
+4.24%
ETH
$3,076.65
+4.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:44
Oasi launches ROFL mainnet to support privacy-preserving AI applications
PANews reported on July 3 that the Oasis Protocol Foundation launched the ROFL mainnet, providing a verifiable off-chain computing framework to support privacy-preserving AI and financial application development. ROFL uses
AI
$0.1498
+4.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:37
SEC suspends Grayscale crypto ETF conversion plan
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. SEC decided to suspend the conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to ETF trading one day after approving it, saying that
CAP
$0.09717
-2.62%
FUND
$0.0265
-5.62%
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:27
Most of the $250 million BTC short positions of an insider trader were liquidated, leaving only $43.68 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, user "Insider Brother" @qwatio had his short positions liquidated 8 times last night, and most of his short positions
BTC
$121,777.99
+3.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:21
OpenAI denies authorizing Robinhood to launch tokenized stocks
PANews reported on July 3 that OpenAI stated on the social media platform X that the so-called "OpenAI tokens" launched by Robinhood were not authorized or supported by cooperation. OpenAI
NOT
$0.002188
+3.25%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:18
Ripple applies for a US banking license after Circle, and its subsidiary Standard Custody applies for a Federal Reserve master account
PANews reported on July 3 that Ripple submitted an application for a federal banking license to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on Wednesday. If approved,
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:05
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement