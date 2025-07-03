MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum Foundation transfers 1,000 ETH to address starting with 0xc061, still holds 15,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 3 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.6 million) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d. The address
ETH
$3,076.5
+4.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:14
Scammers Steal $250K in Crypto Posing as Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee
Nigeria-based one or more scammers allegedly impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, stealing $250,300 in Ethereum-based USDT from an intended donor. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced Wednesday that the office filed a complaint, classifying the scam as a Business Email Compromise Scheme. According to the prosecutors, the FBI has traced 40,353 USDT.ETH from the transaction via blockchain analysis. The complaint seeks the recovery of these funds to be returned to the victim. Scammer Conned Victim Using Faint Address Typo The scammer sent an email to the victim last December, posing as Steve Witkoff, co-chair of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. The mail address used by the scammer had a lowercase ‘L’ instead of a lowercase ‘I’ in the mail @t47lnaugural.com. The campaign’s real email address is @t47inaugural.com. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia noted that the fake address appeared nearly identical to the original, given the font used by the perpetrator. The Nigerian scammer then instructed the victim to deposit funds into a crypto wallet ending in 58c52. On December 26, 2024, the victim sent crypto to the wallet, believing that it belonged to the Inaugural Committee. Per the FBI, $250,300 worth of USDT.ETH was moved from the wallet to another crypto address within two hours. United States Seeks Recovery of $40,300 in Cryptoscheme that Impersonated Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee 🔗 https://t.co/AsrtC6Xto7 @USAttyPirro @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/tUrOFl51xe — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) July 2, 2025 “Impersonation scams take many forms and cost Americans billions in losses each year,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen. “To avoid becoming a victim, carefully review email addresses, website URLs, and spelling in any messages you receive.” Attorney Pirro warned donors to “double and triple check” whether they are sending crypto to their intended recipient. “It can be extremely difficult for law enforcement to recoup lost funds due to the extremely complex nature of the blockchain.”
COM
$0.038496
+8.03%
MORE
$0.02997
-2.91%
T
$0.01772
+3.20%
WALLET
$0.01637
+0.55%
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/03 16:10
HashKey Group deepens strategic cooperation with Multipoint Digital Intelligence to promote stablecoin and other applications in Hong Kong compliance scenarios
PANews reported on July 3 that HashKey Group announced that since it reached a strategic cooperation with Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586.HK) in February this year, the two
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:01
A duck knows when the river water warms in spring. Visa’s understanding of the next stage of stablecoins
Recently, the U.S. Senate passed the Guidance and Establishment of a United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act (also known as the GENIUS Act), which marks another important milestone in the
ACT
$0.04426
+4.19%
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
SENATE
$0.01108
+34.95%
STAGE
$0.0000575
-3.36%
DUCK
$0.00416
-13.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 16:00
[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Four: Final Push as the Ethereum Marathon Reaches the Finish Line
It’s Day Four of EthCC[8] in Cannes — the final chapter in a week that’s felt like a sprint, a marathon, and a rave all rolled into one. By now, the hangovers are real, the tan lines are questionable, and the collective brainpower in the venue is still going strong. Despite the fatigue, the builders, researchers, and founders are showing up — because the final day still packs a punch. From sunrise strategy chats to that last clink of glasses on the Croisette, EthCC has proven one thing: the Ethereum ecosystem isn’t just alive — it’s accelerating. Stay tuned as we cover every last moment.
T
$0.01772
+3.20%
LIKE
$0.011721
+2.49%
NOW
$0.01574
-6.19%
PUSH
$0.04328
-0.75%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/03 15:17
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a final vote on the "Big and Beautiful Act" at 8 p.m. tonight
PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said that the final vote on the "Big, Beautiful Act" will be held at 8 am today (20:00 Beijing time).
ACT
$0.04426
+4.19%
U
$0.01228
-0.64%
HOUSE
$0.012185
-15.52%
AM
$0.0000176
--%
M
$0.55727
-11.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 15:10
Australian crypto billionaire escapes kidnapping attempt after biting off attacker’s finger
Australian billionaire Tim Heath escaped a planned abduction in Estonia after a group of attackers attempted to extort his digital assets in a coordinated operation. According to local media, Heath had to physically fight off his attackers during the ambush,…
FIGHT
$0.0007518
+0.14%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 15:01
Swiss Bank AMINA supports Ripple stablecoin RLUSD custody and trading
PANews reported on July 3 that Swiss Bank AMINA announced the launch of custody and trading services for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, becoming the first global bank to support the stablecoin.
BANK
$0.0737
+7.45%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 14:57
Hamak Gold raises £2.467 million, part of which will be used to implement Bitcoin asset management strategy
PANews reported on July 3 that Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA), a British listed company, announced that it raised a total of 2.467 million pounds through direct subscription and new
GOLD
$0.00000000000039
--%
PART
$0.1754
+2.93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 14:41
Nigerian scammers impersonate officials to steal $250,000 in USDT
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian scammer impersonated an official of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee and defrauded a donor of $250,000
TRUMP
$9.8
+1.17%
JUSTICE
$0.00006724
+0.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 14:25
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement