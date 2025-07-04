2025-07-14 Monday

Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Zama is a platform that allows private smart contracts to be run directly on public blockchains. Thanks to homomorphic encryption, data remains encrypted even during processing, and only selected users can access it. The project has raised $130 million from Pantera Capital, Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Protocol Labs and others. In this guide, we’ll look […] Сообщение Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Two major Russian insurance companies launch investment-based life insurance linked to Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cyptoslate, citing local media reports, two large Russian insurance companies, Renaissance Life and BCS Life Insurance, have launched investment-based life insurance policies
Ondo Partners with Pantera Capital to Launch $250 Million Investment Program for RWA Tokenization Projects

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, Ondo Finance is working with Pantera Capital to launch a $250 million "Catalyst" investment plan to invest in physical asset tokenization
Coinbase: System upgrade time adjusted to 22:00 on August 2

PANews reported on July 4 that Coinbase tweeted that the system upgrade time has been adjusted to 22:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, 2025, and is expected to last for 3
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
1 Billion KRW Korean Social Club ‘May Exclude People Who Made Money from Crypto’

An exclusive new South Korean social club that caters to the super-rich and commands a KRW 1 billion ($734,290) annual membership fee could exclude people who made their fortunes from trading crypto , a report has claimed. A reporter from the South Korean newspaper Kookmin Ilbo visited the club, named DYAD Cheongdam, and wrote: “Not everyone with money can join the club. DYAD has not disclosed its specific criteria for membership. However, it is known that people with an excessive number of tattoos or people who have made money from trading cryptocurrency may have a hard time joining.” Korean Social Club: Successful Crypto Traders Not Welcome? The reporter added that individuals who might “damage the club’s image” would “not be accepted.” The club will officially open in summer 2026. It is located in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in Seoul. A store in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in South Korea. (Source: K Streets Tour) Per its website, DYAD is South Korea’s “first high-end members’ club.” The club says it will provide guests a combination of “business and leisure.” And it says that it is a place for members to share their “vision and taste with a small group of attractive people.” Would-be members must be aged between 19 and 60. The club will only grant membership to people who provide letters of recommendation from two existing members. DYAD openly claims to have styled itself after famous private members’ clubs in major overseas cities. It says that some ot its key influences include the Core Club in New York and London’s Soho House. Source: dyad-cheongdam.com Startup CEOs and Businesspeople ‘Want to Join’ Exclusive Seoul Club The club’s facilities include a range of high-tech fitness, meditation, and longevity programs. It also boasts business meeting rooms and a “biohacking lab.” The Kookmin Ilbo reporter said they visited a “super-luxurious kitchen that featured a sink and storage cabinet that costs 100 million won ($73,049) per unit.” More consumers turn to group buying for bulk sales amid rising prices https://t.co/81m3HUSA69 — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) July 3, 2025 The reporter explained that “over 100 people have already joined” the club ahead of its opening. In addition to the 1 billion KRW membership fee, members will also have to pay for a range of other costs, the newspaper added. Park Ae-jung, the head of DYAD’s marketing and public relations department, said: “Our members include businesspeople, startup CEOs, and people from the world of culture and the arts. We have selected some customers and contacted them first. But there are also people who heard about it through their acquaintances and contacted us directly.” The newspaper explained that the club wants to become the “Casa Cipriani of South Korea.” Casa Cipriani is a social club in New York. Its present and past members reportedly include the likes of Drew Barrymore, John Legend, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift. However, Kookmin Ilbo noted, Casa Cipriani’s annual membership fee is close to $5,000, considerably lower than DYAD’s price. As the expiration date for the U.S.-designated mutual tariff deferral approaches, Korea’s online platform law — long criticized by the Trump administration as an example of “nontariff barrier” — has emerged as a key point in Korea-U.S. trade negotiations. https://t.co/OuMGceJyQq — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 3, 2025 A survey published last month by the financial group KEB Hana found that over half of South Koreans have experience trading crypto . Almost a third of crypto traders are currently holding onto their coins in the hope of making bigger profits in the future, the researchers found.
OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops

OneBalance is an account creation and management framework that combines network abstraction, gas abstraction, and permission management to solve the problem of fragmented user experience in Web3. The project has raised $25 million from Blockchain Capital, Mirana Ventures, cyber Fund and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing […] Сообщение OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Giants join forces to bet on crypto banks, and a group of Silicon Valley bigwigs are preparing to build Erebor

Author: BitpushNews The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in 2023 brought a huge shock to the technology finance industry, and also left a service gap that urgently needs to
WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT

WhiteRock Finance founder Ildar Ilham was reportedly detained in the UAE more than a year after Dutch authorities announced an arrest linked to ZKasino.
No crypto wins in Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ but market eyes liquidity boost

Trump's massive budget won the approval of the House, and may boost crypto markets despite no direct pro-crypto measures.
