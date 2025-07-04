2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Santiment: The top ten wallets hold 62% of SHIB supply, and LINK holds 32%

Santiment: The top ten wallets hold 62% of SHIB supply, and LINK holds 32%

PANews reported on July 4 that Santiment tweeted that the top ten wallets holding USD Coin only hold 27% of its supply, and Chainlink's holdings are relatively low at 32%.
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000988+1.43%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001385+4.92%
Chainlink
LINK$16.25+5.93%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00007084+3.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:29
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, the concept of stablecoins rebounded during the session, Beijing Beifang hit the daily limit, and its stock price hit a new
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:18
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02994-2.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin
BTC$121,802.03+3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.09682-2.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight
Bitcoin
BTC$121,802.03+3.32%
Ethereum
ETH$3,076.81+4.05%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02918+3.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/4 Update: Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of
Memecoin
MEME$0.001889+6.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1496+4.03%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.10907-12.72%
FUNToken
FUN$0.020305+13.72%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008846+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:43
Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG

Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by
Particl
PART$0.1751+2.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:41
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan

Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan

In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.
Capverse
CAP$0.09682-2.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/04 10:40
Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research

Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07357+7.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:22
FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights

FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights

PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
Share
PANews2025/07/04 10:10

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement