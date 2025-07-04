2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional

Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01637+0.61%
Ethereum
ETH$3,075.39+4.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:56
Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13974+9.05%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07346+7.13%
Minswap
MIN$0.02088+3.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02176+4.46%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00008193+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:51
Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks

Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, last week, Michael Zidell, a victim of a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, sued Citibank, accusing it of ignoring "red flags". Recently,
RedStone
RED$0.3518+2.89%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001984-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:34
The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?

The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?

Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002181+2.78%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000008233+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 16:00
U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation

U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation

The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets. The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which…
U Coin
U$0.01229-0.56%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012175-15.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 15:42
Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report

Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report

Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region. A recent report by the South China Morning Post…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 15:40
Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital

Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Chainwire, Zypher Network, a provider of decentralized trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has completed a round of US$7 million in financing
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1497+4.10%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000533+0.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000694+2.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 15:40
Cathie Wood: We are still in a Bitcoin bull market

Cathie Wood: We are still in a Bitcoin bull market

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Cathie Wood said in the video: "We are still in the Bitcoin bull market."
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004986+4.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 15:33
‘If I lose, DeFi dies with me:’ Tornado Cash co-founder doubles down on innocence ahead of trial

‘If I lose, DeFi dies with me:’ Tornado Cash co-founder doubles down on innocence ahead of trial

With his criminal trial just weeks away, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is speaking out and denying any wrongdoing. In a recent interview with Crypto in America, Storm said the U.S. government is prosecuting him for writing open-source code, not…
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01446+1.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002181+2.78%
U Coin
U$0.01229-0.56%
ME
ME$0.8577+2.91%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002285-6.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 15:27
The “Insider Brother” once again added 43.19 BTC, and currently has a floating loss of only about $580,000

The “Insider Brother” once again added 43.19 BTC, and currently has a floating loss of only about $580,000

PANews reported on July 4 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” added 43.19 BTC worth $4.7 million half an hour ago. After taking into account the profit funding fee,
Bitcoin
BTC$121,802.04+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 15:25

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement