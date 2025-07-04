MEXC Exchange
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
PANews
2025/07/04 16:56
Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
PANews
2025/07/04 16:51
Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, last week, Michael Zidell, a victim of a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, sued Citibank, accusing it of ignoring "red flags". Recently,
PANews
2025/07/04 16:34
The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?
Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the
PANews
2025/07/04 16:00
U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation
The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets. The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:42
Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report
Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region. A recent report by the South China Morning Post…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:40
Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Chainwire, Zypher Network, a provider of decentralized trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has completed a round of US$7 million in financing
PANews
2025/07/04 15:40
Cathie Wood: We are still in a Bitcoin bull market
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Cathie Wood said in the video: "We are still in the Bitcoin bull market."
PANews
2025/07/04 15:33
‘If I lose, DeFi dies with me:’ Tornado Cash co-founder doubles down on innocence ahead of trial
With his criminal trial just weeks away, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is speaking out and denying any wrongdoing. In a recent interview with Crypto in America, Storm said the U.S. government is prosecuting him for writing open-source code, not…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:27
The “Insider Brother” once again added 43.19 BTC, and currently has a floating loss of only about $580,000
PANews reported on July 4 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” added 43.19 BTC worth $4.7 million half an hour ago. After taking into account the profit funding fee,
PANews
2025/07/04 15:25
