MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-14 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.
HYPE
$48.69
+1.37%
WALLET
$0.01637
+0.61%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:27
Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?
Author: Hoeem Compiled by: Tim, PANews What is the most overlooked indicator in the crypto space? Price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). It can help you quickly determine whether a currency is overvalued
SPACE
$0.1862
-1.48%
AI
$0.1497
+4.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:26
Publicly listed Hilbert Group launches comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin as primary reserve asset
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Accessnewswire, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced the launch of a comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin
AB
$0.008775
+0.12%
B
$0.47553
-10.07%
FUND
$0.0265
-5.62%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:26
How may the heavy demand for Bitcoin impact the Bitcoin lending market?
On July 1, 2025, major lending platform Ledn stopped supporting Ether and turned into a 100% Bitcoin-focused company. While the move aligns well with the wave of Bitcoin-mania, the same focus on Bitcoin from corporations, institutions, and governments poses new…
MAJOR
$0.17837
+6.19%
MOVE
$0.1528
+1.59%
WELL
$0.000286
-1.68%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 17:23
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team had internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth 2.55 million US dollars) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d
ETH
$3,075.39
+4.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:20
James Fickel deposited 80,000 ETH worth over $200 million to Coinbase Prime in nearly 20 minutes
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 30,000 ETH (US$76.45 million) to Coinbase Prime and 50,000 ETH
BTC
$121,802.04
+3.32%
ETH
$3,075.39
+4.01%
BULL
$0.004986
+4.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:17
A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past
MAJOR
$0.17837
+6.19%
SIX
$0.02468
+11.17%
ETH
$3,075.39
+4.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:13
China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated
MORE
$0.02994
-2.98%
FUND
$0.0265
-5.62%
FUTURE
$0.11756
+9.77%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:07
As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”
Author:defizard Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends. At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2
CT
$0.0000027
-3.57%
KAITO
$1.5954
+3.53%
LUFFY
$0.00003011
-24.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:00
Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes
Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization. In a recent interview, the Executive Director of…
ACT
$0.04418
+4.00%
U
$0.01229
-0.56%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 16:57
Trending News
More
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total
Strategy has been included in the Russell 200 Value Index
Market: BNB breaks through $700
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement