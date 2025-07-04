MEXC Exchange
Today, the fifth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, another Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 #Bitcoins
BTC
$121,806.49
+3.32%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:42
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been released. If approved, it will start unlocking some tokens for early supporters.
PANews reported on July 4 that the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial has formally proposed a transferable WLFI token proposal to solicit community opinion. Regarding early supporter unlocking,
LIBERTY
$0.08993
-0.18%
TRUMP
$9.783
+1.10%
TOKEN
$0.01668
+5.56%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:34
Today, the fourth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert, another Bitcoin address that has been dormant for 14.2 years has just been activated. The address contains 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth
BTC
$121,806.49
+3.32%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:15
Ondo Finance to Acquire SEC-Regulated Broker Oasis Pro
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a broker regulated by the US SEC. After the
PRO
$0.9522
+1.94%
ONDO
$0.95057
+6.31%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:02
Oregon Attorney General Seeks to Block Coinbase from Moving Securities Case to Federal Court
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, the Oregon Attorney General asked the federal court to dismiss Coinbase's motion to transfer the securities lawsuit to the federal court,
PANews
2025/07/04 21:00
China pushes Shanghai’s digital yuan model to national free trade zones
China is expanding its CBDC pilot program to its free trade zones.
TRADE
$0.13979
+9.00%
FREE
$0.00008194
+0.19%
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 20:46
An address containing 100 million BTC was activated after being dormant for 14.2 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
BTC
$121,806.49
+3.32%
PANews
2025/07/04 20:44
Russian State Giant Rostec Plans to Launch Ruble-Based Stablecoin and Payment Platform on Tron
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, citing TASS, the Russian state-owned giant Rostec announced that it will launch a stablecoin RUBx and a payment platform RT-Pay on
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000000065
-41.44%
PANews
2025/07/04 20:33
Thai zoo to hold birthday party for hippopotamus Moo Deng
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Straitstimes, Thailand's Khao Kheow Zoo will celebrate the first birthday of the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng on July 10. The four-day "Moo
HOLD
$0.0000708
+3.67%
PANews
2025/07/04 20:30
Türkiye blocks access to PancakeSwap, marking the first time it has imposed sanctions on a DEX
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Turkiye Today, the Turkish Capital Markets Board (CMB) has blocked access to PancakeSwap for "unauthorized provision of crypto asset services." This is
PANews
2025/07/04 20:22
